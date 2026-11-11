Linda Noskova beats Coco Gauff to become first WTA Finals semi-finalist

Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her group stage match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. on November 10, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova continued her impressive debut at the WTA Finals by defeating Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 in 75 minutes on Tuesday to become the first player to secure a place in the semi-finals.

The Czech eighth seed maintained her unbeaten record in Group 1, improving to 2-0 after delivering a dominant performance against the American.

Noskova became the youngest player to reach the semi-finals in her first WTA Finals appearance since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

She is also the youngest player to win her opening two round-robin matches since Gauff in 2024.

Despite being renowned for her powerful serve, Noskova impressed with her return game, breaking Gauff five times, including four occasions in the opening set. She won 75% of the points on Gauff's second serve and established 4-1 leads in both sets.

Noskova reflected on her victory, joking about the crowd's support after the match.

"Thank you guys for the cheers I'm getting now - but it was a little weaker in the match, guys, I'm not going to lie," Noskova joked to the California crowd afterwards.

"I feel like I stayed in the match through every moment, from beginning to end."

Gauff will face Marta Kostyuk in her final group match and must win to keep her semi-final hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Noskova will take on Jessica Pegula, having won three of their four previous meetings.

Another victory would extend her tour-leading tally to 25 wins since the start of the grass season.