Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test relocated from Lahore to Rawalpindi

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right) and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis pose with the trophy for their two-match Test series in Rawalpindi on November 8, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The second Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been shifted from here to Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

According to a PCB spokesperson, the second fixture of the ongoing series, which was originally scheduled to be played at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here from November 17 to 21, has been shifted from the city due to prevailing weather conditions.

The spokesperson further added that the decision to relocate the venue of the aforementioned fixture was taken in view of increasing smog levels here.

"The second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, originally scheduled to be played in Lahore from November 17 to 21, has been relocated to Rawalpindi due to prevailing weather conditions," the cricket board's statement read.

"A spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the decision was taken in view of increasing smog levels in Lahore, prompting the relocation of the second Test to Rawalpindi," it added.

Despite its relocation, however, the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played as per the schedule from November 17 to 21, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The change in venue comes after the two days' play of the series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, following which Sri Lanka trail home side Pakistan by a massive 320 runs.

Put into bat first, the hosts piled up a formidable total of 434/9 in 106.3 overs before declaring, with Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, captain Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and all-rounder Arafat Minhas contributing with respective half-centuries.

In response, Sri Lanka could accumulate 114/3 in 27.1 overs before bad light forced early stumps for the second consecutive day.