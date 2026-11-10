James Hill receives maiden England call-up for two Nations League matches

AFC Bournemouth's James Hill applauds fans after their UEFA Europa League match against Sparta Prague at the epet ARENA in Prague on November 6, 2026. — Reuters

England have called up uncapped Bournemouth defender James Hill for their Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Hill has been added to Thomas Tuchel's squad after centre-backs Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa were ruled out of Thursday's clash with Croatia at Wembley.

Guehi withdrew with an injury suffered in Manchester City's Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn was called up on Monday, while Arsenal star Konsa will not be fit to face Slaven Bilic's side at Wembley as he is following his own fitness programme.

Konsa is expected to be fit for Sunday's game against world champions Spain in Madrid.

The unheralded Hill has enjoyed a rapid rise this season, playing 15 times for Bournemouth to catch Tuchel's eye.

Hill will be fighting for a spot in England's central defence along with Burn, Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite.

"Bournemouth defender James Hill has received his first call-up to the England squad," a Football Association statement said on Tuesday.

"The 24-year-old, who represented his nation at under-20 and under-21 level, has joined England ahead of the forthcoming Nations League fixtures.

"Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa will not be in contention for Croatia at Wembley on Thursday as he continues to follow his own programme but will return to full training later this week before Sunday's trip to Spain."

Updated England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion) and James Trafford (Leeds United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), James Hill (AFC Bournemouth), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter Milan) and Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) and Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) and Morgan Rogers (Chelsea).