Rishabh Pant likely to recover in time for New Zealand Tests: report

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates reaching his half-century during the fourth day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on August 18, 2026. — BCCI

India's wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is expected to receive medical clearance after undergoing two fitness and simulation tests at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on November 12, international media reported on Tuesday.

Pant, whose last international appearance for India came in August this year during their second Test of the away series against Sri Lanka, has been recovering from a side strain injury, which he sustained during the Irani Cup last month while representing the Rest of India.

The wicketkeeper batter, however, was still named in India's 16-member squad for the two-match away Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played from November 19 to December 1. But his participation in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) assignment was subject to his fitness clearance.

Meanwhile, as per a report by international cricket news website Cricbuzz, Pant is set to be cleared when he undergoes fitness tests on November 12, as the 29-year-old "looked comfortable" in the nets during the batting and wicketkeeping sessions at the BCCI CoE.

"Pant has had productive batting and wicketkeeping sessions at the CoE, where he has looked comfortable in the nets," the report read.

"In pictures of his batting sessions posted on social media, he appeared to be in good touch."

The report further suggested that if cleared, Pant will reach New Zealand well ahead of the Test series opener, which gets underway at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19.

India squad for Test series against New Zealand:



Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk)*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.