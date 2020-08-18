Azhar Mahmood was replaced by Waqar Younis as Pakistan bowling coach following World Cup 2019.

Pakistan's former bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has joined England’s coaching staff ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against his former team.

Azhar, 45, will join the English squad as assistant bowling coach for the series, which starts August 28 in Manchester

“Jon Lewis will be the bowling coach and he is to be supported by former Pakistan international and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood,” said the ECB while announcing its squad and coaching staff for the series.

The former all-rounder has represented Pakistan in 143 ODIs and 21 Test matches and was Pakistan’s bowling coach from 2016 to 2019 when Mickey Arthur was the head coach.

He was also Surrey’s player-coach before joining the Pakistan squad in 2016.

Mahmood is not the first Pakistani to work as a coach for the English team. In the past, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed have also held similar roles.

Meanwhile, England has also confirmed its 14-member squad for the series.

The squad includes Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy and David Willey.

The three-match series will be played behind closed doors, with players confined to a bio-secure environment in Manchester.

Series schedule:

1st T20i: Friday 28 August at Old Trafford (10pm PST)

2nd T20i: Sunday 30 August at Old Trafford (6pm PST)

3rd T20i: Tuesday 1 September at Old Trafford (10pm PST)

Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood joins England staff for T20I series