QeAT: Asad leads Karachi Blues' comeback against Multan despite Imam's ton

Karachi's Asad Umar poses for a picture after the second day of their second-round QeAT 2026-27 match against Multan at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 10, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar's six-wicket haul forced defending champions Karachi Blues' comeback against Multan on the second day of their second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2026-27 here at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The holders, who were bowled out for a modest 214 in the first innings, were comfortably placed at 72/1 in their second outing with the bat, leading Multan by 70 runs with opener Abdullah Fazal and top-order batter Omair Bin Yousuf unbeaten on 27 and six, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Multan resumed their first innings from 2/2 through captain Imam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Shan, who fell victim to Muhammad Hamza on just the second delivery after the resumption.

Multan then lost two more wickets in quick succession and were consequently reduced to 20/5. Skipper Imam, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and kept the scoreboard ticking single-handedly.

The Test opener ultimately put Multan into the lead with an unbeaten century, but ran out of partners at the other end, and thus returned after top-scoring with 137 off 196 deliveries, studded with 20 fours and a six.

Besides the captain, Sharoon Siraj (25), Moheer Saeed (21) and Mohammad Ismail (19) made notable contributions to Multan's first innings total of 216 all out in 62.5 overs.

Asad spearheaded Karachi Blues' bowling charge with sensational figures of 6/45 in 15 overs, followed by Muhammad Hamza with two wickets, while Afnan Khan and Mohammad Raza chipped in with one scalp apiece.

With a slender two-run deficit to counter, Karachi Blues made a decent start to their second innings as their opening pair of Abdul Basit (29) and Abdullah shared a 56-run partnership until the former fell victim to Muhammad Shahzad in the 12th over.

Abdullah was then joined by Omair in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly in the dying minutes of the enthralling second, which they ensured closing out on a high by raising an unbeaten 16-run partnership for the second wicket.

The duo will now resume Karachi Blues' second innings on the penultimate day as the holders aim to set a substantial target for Multan in the second-round meeting.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, opener Azeem Bari's anchoring century, coupled with fifties from Raja Hamza Waheed, Sudais Ulfat and Sarmad Bhatti, put Islamabad into a massive first-innings lead over Lahore Whites on the second day of their second-round QeAT 2026-27 fixture.

The pulsating second day of the fixture got underway with Islamabad resuming their first innings from 113/1 in response to Lahore Whites' 120 all out, and went on to add 290 to their overnight score for the loss of five wickets, reaching the stumps at 403/6 in 109 overs.

Azeem and Hamza Waheed, who resumed Islamabad's response in the morning, stretched their overnight second-wicket partnership to 149 runs, which saw both top-order batters bring up their respective half-centuries.

Hammad Aziz broke the threatening partnership in the 47th over of the innings by dismissing Hamza Waheed, who walked back after scoring 74 off 118 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

Azeem, meanwhile, was then involved in another handy partnership for Islamabad when he raised 80 runs for the third-wicket stand with Sudais, during which he brought up his well-deserved century.

The opener, however, perished briefly after amassing the landmark and walked back in the 68th over after top-scoring with 105 off 195 deliveries, laced with 15 fours.

Sudais then shared a brief 37-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Sarmad until eventually falling victim to Noman Ali after scoring 67 off 102 deliveries.

Following his dismissal, Islamabad lost another wicket in quick succession and had consequently slipped down to 298/5, but Sarmad kept them in control with an unbeaten half-century, which took their total past the 400-run mark.

The middle-order batter, not out on 70, will resume Islamabad's response on the penultimate day alongside Azan Tariq (29 not out), with whom he shared a 59-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Noman has been the standout bowler for Lahore Whites, having taken four wickets for 112 runs in 33 overs, while Hammad has picked up two.

In another second-round QeAT 2026-27 match, Abdullah Shafique's anchoring century on the second day gave Sialkot Blues a handy lead over Faisalabad at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

At the stumps on the second day, Sialkot Blues were well placed at 316/9 in 71 overs, leading Faisalabad by 94 runs, with tailenders Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Ali unbeaten on 26 and eight, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Sialkot Blues began their first innings in response to Faisalabad's 222 all out, and got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Muhammad Hurraira (12) and wicketkeeper batter Afzal Manzoor (six) early with just 48 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, captain Shafique joined opener Abdul Rehman in the middle, and the duo stabilised Sialkot Blues' innings by putting together an 88-run partnership for the third wicket.

The partnership eventually culminated in the 35th over with Rehman's dismissal off Atiq-ur-Rehman after the opener scored a 93-ball 56 with the help of nine fours.

Shafique was then involved in an important 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Mohsin Riaz, who contributed with a 47-ball 35 before falling victim to Daniyal Ali Khan.

Mohsin's dismissal was followed by two more wickets as Hamza Nazar and Amad Butt, both one, perished cheaply, resulting in Sialkot Blues slipping down to 213/6 in 55.3 overs.

But Shafique stood his ground firmly and ultimately found ample support at the other end in the form of Test pacer Hasan Ali, with whom he shared a 34-run partnership for the seventh wicket, which saw him bring up his valiant century.

Shafique eventually fell victim to Asad Raza in the 61st over and walked back after top-scoring with 112 off 137 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and two sixes.

Hasan (36), meanwhile, was then involved in a handy 30-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Athar Mehmood before both perished in the span of just two deliveries.

No.11 Akhtar then frustrated Faisalabad's bowlers and added vital runs to Sialkot Blues' total with an unbeaten 26-run knock before stumps, and will now resume their response on the penultimate day alongside Ali.

Asad has been the standout bowler for Faisalabad, having taken three wickets for just 86 runs in his 22 overs, followed by Shehzad Gul and Daniyal with two each, while Mudassar Zunair and Atiq have taken one apiece.

At the National Cricket Ground here, Niaz Khan's four-wicket haul, followed by Nabi Gul's half-century, put Peshawar Blues in a commanding position against FATA on the second day of their second-round QeAT 2026-27 match.

The enthralling second day of the fixture got underway with FATA resuming their first innings from 94/3 in response to Peshawar Blues' 220 all out, but could add 136 to their overnight score for the remaining seven wickets, and were thus bowled out for 230 in 53.5 overs.

Salman Khan spearheaded FATA's batting expedition in the first innings with an anchoring half-century and top-scored for them with a brisk 77-ball 71, featuring 11 boundaries. Opener Mohammad Farooq (34) and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (33) were the other notable run-getters besides him.

Afaq was the pick of the bowlers for Peshawar Blues as he took four wickets for 76 runs in his 19 overs, while Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Wisal and Sajid Khan bagged two each.

With a 10-run deficit to counter, Peshawar Blues had a dismal start to their second innings as FATA captain Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed their opener Israrullah (zero) in the first over.

But the early setback paved the way for Gul to walk out to bat at No. 3, and the right-handed batter, alongside opener Sahibzada Abdullah, scripted an astounding turnaround for Peshawar Blues.

The top-order duo shared an 89-run partnership for the second wicket before both fell victim to Shaheen in quick succession, while Sameen Gul dismissed Najab Khan cheaply to bring Peshawar Blues' total down to 125/4.

Gul remained the top-scorer in the second innings with a 97-ball 58, while Abdullah made 41 off 63 deliveries.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris then batted sensibly to raise an unbeaten 25-run partnership for the fifth wicket, helping Peshawar Blues reach 150/4 in 39 overs before the stumps were drawn.

Skipper Rizwan and Haris, unbeaten on 22 and eight, respectively, will resume Peshawar Blues' second innings on the penultimate day as they lead FATA by 130 runs with six wickets in hand.

Shaheen has been the standout bowler for FATA in the second innings, having taken three wickets for just 36 runs in his 11 overs, while Sameen has claimed one.