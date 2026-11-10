Pakistan debutant trio equals 24-year-old Test record

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Taha (left), Arafat Minhas (centre) and Tayyab Arif. — PCB/AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan debutants Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha and Arafat Minhas on Tuesday equalled a long-standing record as each of the three youngsters scored a half-century on their respective first-ever Test innings.

Tayyab, who was one of the four cricketers added to Pakistan's initial 14-member squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, opened the home side's innings alongside Azan Awais on the first day of the opening fixture on Monday.

The right-handed batter made an immediate impact in his first-ever outing with the bat in Test cricket as he scored a blistering half-century, making 57 off just 51 deliveries with the help of nine fours and a six.

Following his blitz, 26-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Taha showcased his talent as he registered an anchoring half-century in his debut innings, making 51 off 105 deliveries, laced with five boundaries.

All-rounder Minhas, meanwhile, followed suit on the subsequent day after walking out to bat at No.8, and ultimately propelled the home side to breach the 400-run barrier with a 72-ball 52, featuring nine fours and a six.

Notably, it marked only the second instance when three debutants scored a half-century in an innings of a Test match, with the first being in 1992 when three Zimbabwe debutants - Grant Flower, Dave Houghton and Andy Flower – all scored fifty-plus runs against India in their maiden international red-ball fixture.

Captain Houghton led Zimbabwe's charge with a monumental 121-run knock, while Grant and Andy made 82 and 59, respectively.