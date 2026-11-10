Pakistan debutant trio equals 24-year-old Test record

First instance of three debutants scoring half-centuries in innings of Test match came in 1992

By Web Desk
November 10, 2026
This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Taha (left), Arafat Minhas (centre) and Tayyab Arif. — PCB/AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan debutants Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha and Arafat Minhas on Tuesday equalled a long-standing record as each of the three youngsters scored a half-century on their respective first-ever Test innings.

Tayyab, who was one of the four cricketers added to Pakistan's initial 14-member squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, opened the home side's innings alongside Azan Awais on the first day of the opening fixture on Monday.

The right-handed batter made an immediate impact in his first-ever outing with the bat in Test cricket as he scored a blistering half-century, making 57 off just 51 deliveries with the help of nine fours and a six.

Following his blitz, 26-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Taha showcased his talent as he registered an anchoring half-century in his debut innings, making 51 off 105 deliveries, laced with five boundaries.

All-rounder Minhas, meanwhile, followed suit on the subsequent day after walking out to bat at No.8, and ultimately propelled the home side to breach the 400-run barrier with a 72-ball 52, featuring nine fours and a six.

Notably, it marked only the second instance when three debutants scored a half-century in an innings of a Test match, with the first being in 1992 when three Zimbabwe debutants - Grant Flower, Dave Houghton and Andy Flower – all scored fifty-plus runs against India in their maiden international red-ball fixture.

Captain Houghton led Zimbabwe's charge with a monumental 121-run knock, while Grant and Andy made 82 and 59, respectively.

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