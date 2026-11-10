U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan's opponent for semi-final confirmed as group stage concludes

Pakistan's Mohammad Huzaifa (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 match against Nepal at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat on November 10, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

AL AMERAT: Defending champions Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be played here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) on Thursday.

The matchup was confirmed after the Green Shirts, following their 101-run victory over Nepal in the last league-stage fixture of the continental tournament, finished at the summit of the Group A standings with six points in three matches with a net run rate of 1.186.

Pakistan started their campaign with a thumping nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before edging past arch-rivals India by three wickets in the blockbuster fixture on Sunday.

On the virtue of being the table-toppers of Group A, defending champions Pakistan will lock horns with the second-placed side of Group B, Bangladesh, who concluded the league stage with four points in three matches.

The second semi-final of the eight-team tournament, meanwhile, will be contested between India and Group B toppers Afghanistan, at the Turf 1 of the aforementioned venue, also on Thursday.

India were the last team to qualify for the semi-finals following their 70-run victory over UAE earlier today. The previous edition's runners-up started their campaign with a 10-wicket demolition of Nepal before suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of traditional rivals Pakistan.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, qualified for the semi-finals on Monday by finishing at the summit of the Group B standings with six points in three matches with a hefty net run rate of 3.176, following their comprehensive 106-run victory over Sri Lanka.

Following the two semi-finals on Thursday, the winners of both knockout fixtures will face each other in the grand finale, scheduled to be played at Turf 2 of the same venue on November 14.