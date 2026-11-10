Kylian Mbappe puts difficult spell behind him ahead of France fixtures, says Ibrahima Konate

An undated picture of France captain Kylian Mbappe. — Reuters

France captain Kylian Mbappe has moved on from a challenging period and is fully focused on helping his team ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey, defender Ibrahima Konate said on Tuesday.

Mbappe has returned to the France squad after missing their last three matches through injury.

The Real Madrid forward has also faced disappointment after finishing second to England captain Harry Kane in the Ballon d'Or voting and attracting criticism in China over comments relating to the country's founding leader, Mao Zedong.

Mbappe faced backlash in China after apologising for remarks made during an interview in which he referred to an online meme depicting his face on an image of Mao.

However, Konate insisted that the 27-year-old was in a positive frame of mind and had continued to deliver impressive performances for his club.

Konate praised Mbappe's recent form and positive mindset, highlighting his importance to Real Madrid.

"He's in a very good frame of mind; you can see that from his recent matches," Konate told reporters.

"He's been decisive. He's absolutely vital for us in Madrid."

Konate said the forward had quickly put the disappointment of missing out on football's most prestigious individual award behind him.

"He's a competitor, so of course not winning the Ballon d'Or when he thought he had a chance is difficult," Konate said. "But the next day he was fully focused in training."

France will now look to their captain as they prepare for their upcoming Nations League encounters.