India ease past UAE to qualify for U19 Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals

India's Aaryavir Sehwag and Lakshya Raichandani bump fists during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 match against UAE at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat on November 10, 2026. — ACC

AL AMERAT: Aaryavir Sehwag's monumental century, followed by Ishan Sood's four-wicket haul, propelled India to a comfortable 70-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 11th match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Tuesday.

The victory marked India's second triumph in the continental tournament and helped the previous edition's runners-up finish second in the Group A standings with four points, and thus became the last team to book their spot in the knockout stage.

Put into bat first, India piled up a formidable total of 309/7 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a marathon second-wicket partnership between VK Vineeth and Sehwag.

The duo took the reins of India's innings in the 14th over with the scoreboard reading 62/1 following the dismissal of their captain Lakshya Raichandani (17), and thoroughly dominated the UAE bowlers to raise a 193-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sehwag, who was the core aggressor of the stand, ultimately fell victim to Naseem Khan in the 45th over, and walked back after top-scoring with 160 off 168 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and seven sixes.

His dismissal sparked a collapse, which saw India lose five more wickets, including that of Vineeth, and thus could only add 54 more to their total off the remaining 34 deliveries.

Vineeth remained a notable contributor to India's total with an anchoring half-century, scoring a 69-ball 67, laced with three sixes and as many fours, while Yashbardhan Chauhan and Anvay Dravid chipped in with 17 and 12, respectively.

Naseem was the pick of the bowlers for UAE as he took four wickets for just 48 runs in his 10 overs, while Hadayat Ullah, Noorullah Ayobi and Ayaan Misbah bagged one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 310-run target, UAE could only manage 239 all out in their allotted overs despite Ahmed Khudadad's gutsy half-century.

The middle-order batter waged a lone battle for UAE and remained their top-scorer in the pursuit with a run-a-ball 74, laced with six fours and three sixes. No.8 batter Ayobi was the next-best run-getter for them as he made a 25-ball 39 down the order.

Sood spearheaded India's bowling charge in the must-win fixture with sensational figures of 4/37 in his seven overs, while Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan, Kavya Paresh Patel, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Aryan Savsani and Arjun Rajput chipped in with one scalp apiece.