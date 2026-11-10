Denzel Bentley challenges Conor Benn to middleweight fight in 2027

Denzel Bentley celebrates after winning his middleweight fight against Shane Mosley Jr. on November 7, 2026. — Reuters

British boxer Conor Benn has been offered a potential middleweight showdown with former world champion Denzel Bentley as he considers his options ahead of a return to the ring next year.

Bentley called out Benn after securing a unanimous points victory over Shane Mosley Jr at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

The former WBO middleweight champion knocked Mosley down early before completing a convincing 12-round win.

Speaking to international media after the fight, Bentley expressed his interest in facing Benn, who was watching the contest from ringside.

“There is the son of a legend set right over there. We can get cracking next year if he wants to come up to 160, my playground,” Bentley said.

Benn wasted little time responding to the challenge, making it clear that he was willing to take the fight.

“Any day of the week. No problem, let’s get it on. Easy work,” Benn replied.

The 29-year-old is currently recovering at home following his September defeat to Ryan Garcia, who stopped him inside two rounds in their welterweight world title contest.

Benn had previously indicated that he would not return to the welterweight division, explaining that the demanding weight cut had taken too much out of him.

He has since competed at 150lbs against Regis Prograis and twice at middleweight against Chris Eubank Jr, losing their first encounter before winning the rematch.

A third meeting with Eubank could offer Benn a lucrative option, while he has also expressed interest in fighting UFC star Conor McGregor in early 2027. However, Bentley's challenge presents another potential route back into action.