Jannik Sinner targets Australian Open return after knee injury setback

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on July 12, 2026. — Reuters

MILAN: World number two Jannik Sinner is hopeful of returning to action in time for next year's Australian Open but insists he will not rush his recovery from the knee injury that brought his season to an early end.

The 25-year-old Italian has been sidelined since winning the fifth Grand Slam title of his career at Wimbledon in July.

Speaking at a press conference, Sinner said his main objective was to be fit for the Australian Open, potentially playing a few tournaments beforehand.

"The goal is to go to Australia; I hope to get there and perhaps play a few tournaments beforehand," Sinner said.

"Right now, I need to follow the protocols without rushing things. I have a lot of faith in the process, and I'm working toward that objective."

He added that an earlier return target had proved unrealistic, forcing him to reconsider his recovery plans.

"Initially, we had an impossible goal for my return in mind, so we took a different path. I'm a tennis player, not a doctor, so my only option is to trust them."

Sinner said he missed competing but wanted to prioritise his fitness to extend his career.

"I miss playing tennis. Right now, however, it is crucial that I take care of my body, because I want to keep playing for another 10 to 15 years."

Meanwhile, former coach Darren Cahill, who parted ways with Sinner last week after four years, attended the event as Sweden's Magnus Norman joined the Italian's coaching team.