Pakistan crush Nepal to reach U19 Asia Cup semi-finals

Pakistan's Ahmed Hussain celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026 match against Zimbabwe at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on January 22, 2026. — ICC

MUSCAT: Pakistan defeated Nepal by 101 runs in their final Group A match to maintain their unbeaten record and secure a place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 276, Nepal were bowled out for 174 in 43.4 overs as the defending champions produced a dominant bowling performance, led by Ahmed Hussain.

Rohit Chand top-scored for Nepal with 37 off 54 deliveries, including three boundaries. Opener Niraj Kumar Yadav contributed 29 off 59 balls, striking five fours, while Suryanshu Koirala scored 22 off 50 deliveries with one boundary.

Darsh Sonar added a run-a-ball 20, including two boundaries, while Abhay Yadav chipped in with 23 off 16 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six. Sohail Kunwar also contributed 14 off 19 balls, including two boundaries.

Ahmed Hussain spearheaded Pakistan's bowling attack with impressive figures of 4/35 in his 10 overs. Mohammad Sayyam and Mohammad Huzaifa claimed two wickets apiece, while Rizwanullah and Jahangir Bilal picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 275-7 in their allotted 50 overs after recovering from an early setback through a series of valuable partnerships.

Openers Usman Khan and Jahangir Bilal provided a steady start, putting together a 45-run partnership before Bipin Sharma broke through to dismiss Usman for 19 off 34 deliveries, including one boundary.

Pakistan suffered another setback shortly after crossing the 50-run mark when Sachin Bhatt removed Jahangir for 22 off 49 balls, leaving the Green Shirts at 57-2 in 15.4 overs.

Bipin then struck again to dismiss Abdul Qadir for six off 15 deliveries, further denting Pakistan's progress. However, captain Farhan Yousaf and Ahmad Hussain joined forces to stabilise the innings, guiding their side past the 100-run mark with a much-needed partnership.

The pair subsequently stitched together a century stand, with Farhan leading from the front and bringing up his half-century in Youth ODIs.

Hussain continued to accelerate the scoring and reached his half-century shortly afterwards. The partnership eventually ended at 135 runs when Sushil Rawal dismissed Farhan for a well-compiled 74 off 95 deliveries, featuring six fours and three sixes.

Hussain then combined with Hasnain Abbas Dar to add another valuable 50 runs, taking Pakistan beyond the 250-run mark.

Sushil struck again to end Hussain's impressive innings of 89 off 73 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes.

Bipin claimed his third wicket of the match by dismissing Hasnain Abbas Dar for 25 off 23 deliveries, including a four and a six, leaving Pakistan at 264-6 in 48.5 overs.

Pakistan's innings eventually came to an end when Abhay Yadav dismissed Hamza Zahoor, who scored 11 off seven deliveries.

Bipin Sharma was Nepal's leading bowler with figures of 3/58 in his 10 overs. Sushil Rawal claimed two wickets, while Abhay Yadav and Sachin Bhatt picked up one wicket each.