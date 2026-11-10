Warriors thrash Pelicans by 51 points to extend winning streak to eight games

An undated picture of The Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight games with a dominant 138-87 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans here at Chase Center on Monday, recording the biggest winning margin in the NBA this season.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points in just over 20 minutes, while Brandin Podziemski also scored 25.

Yaxel Lendeborg contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Golden State secured a 51-point victory.

The result marked the Warriors' fourth-largest win in franchise history and the biggest defeat ever suffered by the Pelicans.

Curry made six of his 10 attempts from the field, including four three-pointers, and moved into 16th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 26,803 points, surpassing DeMar DeRozan.

Golden State dominated from the opening quarter, taking a 35-20 lead before extending their advantage to 29 points at half-time, with the score at 72-43.

The Warriors also received 16 points from De'Anthony Melton, while Charles Bassey recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

New Orleans struggled throughout the contest, with Derik Queen leading the team with 16 points off the bench. Dejounte Murray added 12 points as the Pelicans suffered their third consecutive defeat.

The Warriors' latest victory extended an impressive run after they opened the season with three successive losses. Their eight-game winning streak is the second-longest in NBA history by a team following an 0-3 start.

The 2006-07 Dallas Mavericks hold the record, having won 12 consecutive games after beginning their campaign with four defeats.