Lahore Qalandars rope in former Bangladesh skipper Aminul Islam as advisor

An undated picture of former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam. — BCB

LAHORE: Three-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars have appointed former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam as an advisor to the franchise’s High-Performance Centres.

In his advisory role, Islam will provide guidance on the development of the Qalandars’ High-Performance Centres, with a particular focus on player development, coaching methodologies and creating opportunities for young cricketers to progress in the game.

Through this appointment, Lahore Qalandars aim to benefit from Islam’s extensive experience in international cricket administration and development, particularly his work across Asia, as the franchise continues to strengthen its grassroots and player development initiatives.

Islam brings considerable experience in both international cricket and cricket administration. He served as Cricket Development Manager for Asia at the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2015 to 2025 and previously worked as a Cricket Development Officer at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

He also served as president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). During his playing career, Islam represented Bangladesh from 1988 to 2002 and captained the national side at the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars' journey in the PSL stands out as one of the most remarkable transformation stories in franchise cricket.

One of the five original franchises, Lahore made their PSL debut in 2016 but endured a difficult start, failing to reach the playoffs in their first four seasons and finishing at the bottom of the standings on multiple occasions.

Their fortunes began to change in 2020 when they reached their maiden PSL final under captain Sohail Akhtar, although they eventually lost to Karachi Kings. Following another disappointing campaign in 2021, the appointment of Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain ahead of the 2022 edition proved to be a turning point.

Under Shaheen’s leadership, Lahore secured their maiden PSL title in 2022, defeating Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final. They successfully defended their crown in 2023, overcoming the same opponents by one run to become the first team to win consecutive PSL titles.

However, their title defence suffered a major setback in 2024, when they managed just one victory throughout the campaign.

Lahore bounced back emphatically in 2025, defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the final to claim their third PSL championship.

Their fortunes dipped again in 2026, as the defending champions finished fifth in the standings and failed to qualify for the playoffs.