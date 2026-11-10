Mauricio Pochettino emerges as leading candidate for Manchester United managerial job

An undated picture of United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino is the top candidate to be the next Manchester United manager, ESPN reported ‌on Monday.

Manchester United reportedly are considering firing manager Michael Carrick after the squad has slipped to 18th in the Premier League table with a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on ⁠Sunday.

The Red Devils are winless (three losses, five draws) in the league since Aug. 30. With one victory and eight points through 10 games, they are off to their worst-ever Premier League start.

Pochettino, 54, coached Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain before joining the USMNT in 2024.

In August, the Argentine ‌had ⁠his contract extended until 2030 after leading the U.S. to the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Per ESPN, Manchester United's hierarchy also are considering former ⁠Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe for the position, as well as former Ipswich Town coach Kieran McKenna and ⁠former German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann resigned following Germany's elimination in the round of 32 ⁠at the World Cup in July.

Manchester United's next match is at Liverpool on Nov. 22 following an international break this week.