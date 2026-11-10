AFC vice-president backs Gianni Infantino for fourth term as FIFA president

An undated picture of FIFA chief Gianni Infantino. — Reuters

LEBANON: Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA chief is "a foregone conclusion", Asian Football Confederation vice-president Hashem Haidar told AFP on Monday.

"We fully and publicly support Infantino," Haidar, who is also president of the Lebanese Football Federation, said at an event in Lebanon which Infantino also attended.

Infantino had faced stinging criticism and calls to quit after his plan to sell off commercial interests in the World Cup came to light in July.

With European confederation UEFA and CONCACAF in North America, and initially the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) leading the opposition, it seemed Infantino would have a fight on his hands.

But the Swiss now appears to be in a strong position to secure re-election for a fourth and final term as FIFA president in March after the AFC performed a U-turn and endorsed the 56-year-old last month.

Kozo Tashima, the honorary president of the Japan Football Association, announced last week he would stand against Infantino, but Haidar said he would not have the necessary support globally.

"Kozo Tashima might get a few votes, but it will be difficult for him to compete, as the FIFA presidency requires maintaining relationships in all regions of the world," Haidar said.