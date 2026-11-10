Cricket Scotland suspend bilateral cricket ties with Afghanistan

Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (right) plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2021. — AFP

Cricket Scotland have announced that they will not schedule bilateral fixtures against Afghanistan outside International Cricket Council (ICC) events, citing the Taliban government's treatment of women and girls.

Scotland have not played Afghanistan in a full international match since the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the two sides have met in warm-up fixtures ahead of the last two editions of the tournament in 2024 and 2026.

Cricket Scotland's board initiated a review of its engagement with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) earlier this summer following a request from the Afghan board to use training facilities in Scotland ahead of Afghanistan's tour of Ireland. The request was declined due to its short notice and the unavailability of suitable venues.

The review was also prompted by an approach from the ACB regarding the potential availability of Scottish players for the planned Afghanistan Premier League (APL) T20 tournament.

George Munsey, a regular on the franchise cricket circuit, was the only Scottish player selected in last week's APL draft. Cricket Scotland confirmed that it would issue him a No-Objection Certificate (NOC), subject to the league receiving ICC sanction.

According to ESPNcricinfo, all Scotland's centrally contracted men's and women's players were informed of the board's revised policy on Monday.

"Cricket Scotland will comply with its obligations as set out in its contracts with its players," the board said in a statement. "If an NOC is issued, participation by the player/s must not be interpreted as an endorsement by Cricket Scotland of the current Afghan regime or its policies."

The board further clarified that Scotland would only face Afghanistan when required to do so by the ICC at its events, including warm-up matches.

It added that it would not "proactively schedule" fixtures against Afghanistan "unless there is a material change in the circumstances surrounding Afghanistan women's cricket and wider human rights considerations".

Cricket Scotland's decision follows similar positions adopted by Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding bilateral cricket with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan were granted Full Member status by the ICC in 2017 despite not meeting the requirement to fund a women's national team and establish development structures for women's cricket.

The situation for women and girls in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, with experts describing the restrictions imposed on them as "gender apartheid".

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Refugee Women's XI, comprising primarily players based in Australia, toured England earlier this summer to coincide with the Women's T20 World Cup.

Earlier this year, the ICC also established a roadmap that could allow the refugee women's team to compete in its international events by 2030, marking a potential step towards providing Afghan women cricketers with an international pathway.