Kamindu, De Silva steady Sri Lanka after early setbacks against Pakistan

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot on day two of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 10, 2026. – AFP

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka recovered from an early collapse to reach 114-3 in 27.1 overs at stumps on day two of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, trailing the hosts by 320 runs.

The visitors endured a disappointing start to their innings as opener Pasindu Sooriyabandara was dismissed for a seven-ball duck by Mohammad Abbas.

Debutant Saqib Khan then joined Abbas in the wickets column, claiming his maiden international wicket by dismissing Dinesh Chandimal for just one off three deliveries. The dismissal left Sri Lanka struggling at 12-2 after 3.3 overs.

However, Lahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis steadied the innings with a composed approach, gradually building a partnership to ease the pressure following the early setbacks.

The duo brought up a 50-run partnership, taking Sri Lanka past the half-century mark and providing much-needed stability to the innings.

Saqib struck again to claim his second wicket, dismissing Udara for 42 off 52 deliveries, including seven boundaries. His dismissal left Sri Lanka reeling at 65-3 after 16.5 overs.

Dhananjaya de Silva joined Kamindu Mendis at the crease, and the pair responded positively to Pakistan's bowling attack, putting together an unbeaten 50-run partnership to take the visitors past the 100-run mark.

However, play was once again halted early due to bad light, with Sri Lanka looking to build on their recovery when play resumes on day three.

Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 40, while De Silva was not out on 22. The pair will resume Sri Lanka's innings on day three, looking to build on their recovery.

Earlier, Pakistan declared their first innings at 434-9 in 106.3 overs, with five batters, including three debutants, scoring half-centuries.

Resuming day two, Saud Shakeel and Ghazi Ghori added 96 runs for the sixth wicket, taking Pakistan past 300. However, Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Ghazi for 48 off 72 deliveries, including two boundaries, leaving Pakistan at 349-6 in 88.1 overs.

Arafat Minhas joined Shakeel and added 44 runs for the seventh wicket. Shakeel fell seven runs short of his century, scoring 93 off 199 deliveries, including nine boundaries, before Asitha Fernando dismissed him at 393-7 in 100.2 overs.

Minhas and Razaullah helped Pakistan cross 400, with the all-rounder registering his maiden Test half-century. Madushanka dismissed him for 52 off 72 deliveries, including nine boundaries and a six, while Lahiru Kumara removed Razaullah for 10 before Babar Azam declared.

Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka claimed three wickets each, while Kumara, Milan Rathnayake and Sonal Dinusha took one apiece.

Earlier, openers Azan Awais and debutant Tayyab Arif provided an 86-run partnership on day one. Azan scored 30 off 50 balls, while Tayyab made 57 off 51 deliveries.

Babar and debutant Mohammad Taha steadied the innings, adding 69 runs for the third wicket. Babar scored 50 off 58 balls before Madushanka dismissed him.

Taha completed his maiden Test half-century, scoring 51 off 105 deliveries before Dinusha removed him at 227-4. Salman Ali Agha contributed 16 before falling to Fernando, while Shakeel registered his 12th Test half-century to strengthen Pakistan's position.