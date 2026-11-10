Mitchell Starc breaks silence on Usman Khawaja’s fresh Sandpapergate revelations

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking a wicket on day three of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on October 20, 2026. - AFP

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has reiterated that he was unaware of the ball-tampering plot during the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test, while expressing disappointment over the fresh claims made in Usman Khawaja’s recently released autobiography.

Starc faced a barrage of questions from the media at Sydney’s Golden Sheaf pub on Tuesday during a promotional event marking the launch of Australia’s upcoming cricket season.

The left-arm pacer was pressed on the events of the Cape Town Test eight years ago, which resulted in David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft receiving bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal, widely known as Sandpapergate.

In 2021, Starc, along with fellow Australian bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, issued a joint statement denying any knowledge of or involvement in the incident.

Asked about the renewed controversy, Starc said he had not paid much attention to the latest developments but maintained that his position remained unchanged.

“I haven’t really paid much attention to it, to be fair. Obviously, there are differing opinions about eight years ago. We were heavily grilled throughout the process at the time and since then.

“Now, I guess I won’t speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion hasn’t changed, and my recollection hasn’t changed from what we said in 2021,” Starc said.

When directly asked whether the Australian bowlers knew about the ball-tampering plot, Starc referred to their previous statement.

“That’s obviously in a book, so that’s for someone to explain further. As far as our statement said, we weren’t aware of sandpaper being taken onto the field,” he added.

In his recently released autobiography, Sabr, former Australia opener Khawaja claimed that one of the bowlers had raised concerns about the excessive swing the ball was generating and urged his teammates not to tamper with it further.

“One of the bowlers said in the huddle after a wicket, ‘Guys, it’s going heaps now. Just don’t do anything else to it, because it’s silly how much it’s going.’ Most of us just laughed,” Khawaja wrote.

However, Khawaja did not identify any of the four bowlers, Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood or Lyon, in his account.

The former opener also clarified that his intention was not to accuse the bowlers, insisting that the responsibility for the incident rested with the entire team.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you what the bowlers saw or didn’t. And I’m not here to attack the bowlers,” he wrote.

“It’s been so long now since it happened, and as I’ve made clear, we made mistakes and made them as a team. And we all stayed silent over the years.”

Khawaja further maintained that the entire Australian set-up should have shared responsibility rather than placing the blame solely on the three players who received bans.

“It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” he said.

He recalled telling his teammates in the dressing room after the match that they needed to face the consequences collectively.

“Even in the change rooms when I was talking to them after the game. I said, ‘Take this as a team’. We did this as a team. We knew what was going on, and we have to take it as a team, and so I was always of that stance.

“Obviously, it didn’t work that way, and those three guys (David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft) got crucified.”

Khawaja also described ball-tampering in international cricket at the time as an escalating practice, claiming Australia were attempting to keep pace with South Africa during the 2018 series.

“The South Africans were by far better than us at working on the ball, doing what they needed to be reversing it. We were trying to keep up with them. They were so good,” he wrote.

He further explained that using unconventional methods to maintain the ball had become common practice in Australian cricket, although the use of sandpaper had never been part of his experience before the South Africa tour.

“There was always other ways that you looked after a ball to get reverse swing. Every Australian team I had been in did something like using lollies for saliva to polish the shiny side, or intentionally throwing the ball into the wicket on purpose to work on the rough side, and neither of them are allowed,” Khawaja added.