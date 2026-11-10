Usman Khawaja exposes another sandpaper scandal during 2018 South Africa tour

Australia's Usman Khawaja walks off the field after being dismissed by Josh Tongue on day five of the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, on January 8, 2026. – CA

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has revealed that Australia used sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha, claiming the home side's batting line-up struggled against the reverse swing that followed.

In his autobiography Sabr, released on Tuesday, Khawaja has provided fresh details about the final session of the second day at St George's Park, when South Africa lost four wickets for just 28 runs while replying to Australia's first-innings total of 243.

According to Khawaja, South Africa had managed to generate reverse swing in fewer than 25 overs, whereas Australia had struggled to achieve similar movement even after bowling 40 to 50 overs.

He also recalled warning Cameron Bancroft about the risks involved, telling him: "This isn't Shield cricket", referring to the extensive television coverage and cameras monitoring the match.

Khawaja claimed Bancroft picked up the ball left on the field by the umpires after the interval and worked on it using sandpaper, significantly altering its condition.

"The ball came up a treat. The shiny side was shiny and, thanks to sandpaper, the reverse side was really rough and dry," Khawaja wrote.

He further described how the ball moved considerably during the session, making it easier for Australia's bowlers to generate reverse swing.

"Every time during the session the ball was passed to me at gully, I'd take a look and think, 'Wow, even I could reverse swing this ball.' It was ridiculous," he added.

Khawaja recalled that one of the Australian bowlers expressed concern about the amount of movement the ball was generating.

"It was moving so much that, at one point, one of the bowlers said in the huddle after a wicket, 'Guys, it's going heaps now. Just don't do anything else to it, because it's silly how much it's going'," he wrote.

Despite Australia's impressive bowling display, South Africa recovered to establish a match-winning lead, largely thanks to AB de Villiers, who scored an unbeaten 126 off 146 deliveries.

Khawaja described the innings as one of the great performances, adding that it was particularly impressive given the amount of reverse swing Australia had generated.

Australia managed 239 in their second innings, leaving South Africa with a modest target, which they chased down with six wickets to spare.

Reflecting on the hosts' bowling performance, Khawaja claimed South Africa also generated significant reverse swing, with the movement becoming noticeable after approximately 21 overs.

"We didn't know what they were doing with the ball – all we knew was that they were better than us at getting it to go reverse. And we were using sandpaper!" he wrote.

Khawaja's revelations add another dimension to the infamous ball-tampering scandal that engulfed Australian cricket during the subsequent Cape Town Test in March 2018.

The scandal came to light when television cameras captured Bancroft using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball. Subsequent investigations by Cricket Australia resulted in lengthy suspensions for Bancroft, David Warner and then-captain Steven Smith.

However, Cricket Australia's investigation focused exclusively on the Cape Town incident, with its key finding stating that prior knowledge of the ball-tampering operation was limited to the three players. Khawaja was not interviewed during the investigation.

In another section of his autobiography, Khawaja also recalled his frustration after one of Australia's bowlers publicly denied having any knowledge of the ball-tampering incident during an appearance on the television programme The Back Page.

He revealed that Warner was particularly upset by the denial and had sent him a clip of the interview.

Khawaja also disclosed that he wanted to speak publicly about the controversy before Australia's final Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, but former head coach Darren Lehmann advised him against doing so.

Recalling their conversation at the team hotel, Khawaja said Lehmann acknowledged his concerns but warned that speaking publicly would not change the punishments already imposed and could make the situation worse.

Lehmann, who resigned before the Johannesburg Test, later told ABC Grandstand that he could not recall Khawaja's reported dressing-room appeal for the team to accept collective responsibility. However, he was not questioned about the subsequent conversation described in the autobiography.

Meanwhile, Khawaja also provided details of Australia's attempts to generate reverse swing during the 2017-18 Ashes series, which preceded the South African tour.

Referring to the Perth and Adelaide Tests, he recalled how the team experimented with the ball's seam to generate additional movement.

Khawaja specifically mentioned Mitchell Starc's delivery to James Vince on the fifth day of the Perth Test, which moved sharply off a crack in the pitch.

He also explained that Australia had experimented with the raised seam flaps on the pink ball during the Adelaide Test, believing the technique helped generate reverse swing.

"The whole world was doing whatever little they could to try and reverse swing the ball," Khawaja wrote, while emphasising that his use of the word 'we' reflected the team's collective involvement, regardless of who had physically altered the ball.