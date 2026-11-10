Aryna Sabalenka battles past Karolina Muchova to win WTA Finals opener

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action on match point during her group stage match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova on November 9, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: World number two Aryna Sabalenka started her WTA Finals campaign with a hard-fought victory over Karolina Muchova, winning 7-6(2), 7-5 in their opening Group 2 match here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Monday.

Making her sixth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament, Sabalenka had to produce a determined performance to overcome the Czech, who was making her debut after an impressive season featuring titles in Doha and Bad Homburg and a run to the Wimbledon final.

Muchova looked set to take the opening set when she moved ahead 5-4, but Sabalenka broke back before dominating the tie-break to claim the set after almost an hour of play.

The Belarusian appeared to be in control in the second set, taking a 4-2 lead. However, Muchova fought back to break when Sabalenka was serving for the match, levelling the score at 5-5.

Sabalenka responded immediately, breaking her opponent once again before holding serve to seal the victory and make a positive start to her bid for a maiden WTA Finals title.

World number two praised Muchova's fighting spirit while expressing her satisfaction with her performance.

"She's such an incredible player. Always tough battles. I was just trying to stay calm and focus point by point. She can come back any time. You have to be focused from beginning till the end," Sabalenka said.

"I'm super happy with the level I played. To get the first win, it's really important. Great start."

Meanwhile, French Open champion Mirra Andreeva defeated Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in the other Group 2 match, making an impressive debut at the tournament.