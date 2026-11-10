Greenberg dismisses fresh calls to reopen 2018 ball-tampering investigation

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg speaks to the media during a media opportunity at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, on 8 September 2026. – Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg has ruled out reopening the investigation into the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, insisting there is no "compelling reason" to revisit the matter despite fresh revelations from former Australian batter Usman Khawaja and ex-opener David Warner.

The controversy has resurfaced following the release of Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, on Tuesday, in which he dedicated an entire chapter to the incident, offering a different account of the events that unfolded during Australia's tour of South Africa in 2018.

Khawaja claimed that former captain Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft were not the only individuals aware of the ball-tampering plan. He also alleged that the Australian team had used sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the second Test in Port Elizabeth, before the incident came to light in Cape Town.

The former opener further revealed that he was never interviewed as part of the original investigation, despite sitting alongside Bancroft throughout the Cape Town Test.

Warner subsequently backed Khawaja's account, describing his revelations as "100% accurate". Former Australia fast bowler Chadd Sayers, who was part of the squad in Cape Town and featured in the following Test in Johannesburg after the suspensions were imposed, also supported Khawaja's claims.

"Everything Usman says in his article is accurate," Sayers told Channel 7 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that another member of Australia's Cape Town squad has also corroborated Khawaja's version of events.

However, Greenberg maintained that CA remains satisfied with the findings of the original investigation and sees no benefit in reopening the case.

"There's absolutely no benefit in going back. That's the clear position of the CA board. I think it's time we've got to look ahead, and the matter was dealt with under previous leadership back in 2018," Greenberg told SEN Radio.

Speaking on Tuesday, Greenberg admitted that he had not yet read Khawaja's autobiography but confirmed that he had spoken to the former batter about its contents.

He also revealed that he had consulted several players who were present in the Cape Town dressing room, claiming that their accounts differed significantly from Khawaja's version.

"I can assure you, there are lots of other players who have a very, very different version of events, and they've made that very public from the very start in 2018," he said.

"They've been very consistent in their position right through until today, and my conversations with many of them over the weekend suggest that won't change either."

Greenberg added that the conflicting accounts made it difficult to bring the controversy to a definitive conclusion.

He also pointed out that although he was not involved in Australian cricket's administration at the time of the scandal, he had served as chief executive of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) from 2020 to 2025. During that period, he spoke to several individuals involved in the Cape Town Test and reviewed the full transcripts of the investigation.

CA had also issued a statement on Saturday reiterating its confidence in the original investigation's findings. None of the organisation's executive or board members from 2018 remain in their positions.

Meanwhile, Greenberg confirmed that Australia captain Pat Cummins, who featured in the Cape Town Test, would address the controversy in the coming days. Fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc is also scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday, while Mitchell Marsh will face reporters on Thursday ahead of Australia's opening ODI against England in Perth.

Greenberg insisted that the bowlers involved had maintained a consistent position since the investigation was conducted in 2018.

"There's no doubt that you'll hear from Pat and you'll hear from other players over the coming days or weeks," he said.

"I think one thing that is clear is that the bowlers have been very consistent from the original investigation back in 2018, in the days that immediately followed this Test match."

He further stated that their public comments in 2021 and subsequent conversations had reinforced the same position, adding that he expected their stance to remain unchanged.

The 2018 scandal, which became one of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket, resulted in lengthy suspensions for Smith, Warner and Bancroft following the ball-tampering incident during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands.