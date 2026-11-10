Lamine Yamal to miss Spain’s Nations League clash against Czechia with injury

An undated picture of Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal. — Reuters

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal will miss Spain’s Nations League clash against Czechia on Thursday due to a knee injury, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Monday.

The 19-year-old suffered an injury to his right knee during Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday.

Yamal played the full 90 minutes and provided the assist for Fermin Lopez’s winning goal, helping Barcelona extend their lead at the top of the table to three points.

The forward will receive treatment in Barcelona over the next few days, with the aim of joining the Spain squad for Sunday’s match against England in Madrid, the RFEF said.

Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal will also miss the trip to Czechia as he continues his recovery from flu. However, he is also expected to be available for the England fixture.

Yamal has started all 20 matches for Barcelona and Spain this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists.

His heavy workload has raised concerns about the need to manage his playing time more carefully.

There were disagreements between Barcelona and Spain last season over the handling of Yamal’s recurring groin injury.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick accused Spain manager Luis de la Fuente of "not taking care" of the teenager last September.

Spain have won all four of their Nations League matches so far, collecting 12 points to lead Group A3. A victory over Czechia and a draw against England would guarantee them top spot.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals next March.