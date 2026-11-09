England name squad for Test series against South Africa

England's Jofra Archer (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 11, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday unveiled a 15-member squad for the three-match away Test series against South Africa, scheduled to be played from December 17 to January 7, 2027.

The squad, which marked head coach Stephen Fleming's first after assuming the role, included uncapped Nottinghamshire all-rounder Liam Patterson-White, while did not feature any specialist spinner for the South Africa tour.

Patterson-White earned the call-up for his ground-breaking performances for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship Division One, during which he has taken 42 wickets at 25.11 – the most for a spinner.

"Liam has performed very well in the last year or two for Nottingham," ECB men's national selector Marcus North said.

"He's a left-arm spinner... in terms of looking at that balance of the Test squad that we've selected, we rate Dan Lawrence very highly in terms of a batting allrounder that can bowl off spin. Obviously, we've got Joe Root, and we were looking for someone to spin the ball away from the right-hander.

"There's a lot of consistency with Liam and his bowling. We feel that's really matured over the last two seasons. He's got the ability to hold but also get into the game at the back end of the game as well."

England, meanwhile, were bolstered by the return of Jacob Bethell, who missed the home series against Pakistan in August-September this year due to a knee injury.

Bethell's return and Patterson-White's maiden call-up came at the expense of Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Pope, who were a part of the England squad for the third Test against Pakistan, but failed to retain their spots for the South Africa tour.

It is pertinent to mention that the blockbuster three-match series between South Africa and England will get underway on December 17, with the first Test scheduled to be played in Johannesburg until December 21.

The second fixture, the Boxing Day Test, will be played in Centurion from December 26 to 31, while the third game will be played in Cape Town from January 3 to 7.

England Men's Test squad

Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.