Bangladesh squad for away Test series against South Africa announced

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the fourth day of their second Test against West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on November 8, 2026. — BCB

MIRPUR: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced a 16-member squad for its men's team's two-match away Test series against South Africa, scheduled to be played from November 15 to 27.

The Tigers, who conceded the home series against West Indies 1-0 earlier today, handed a maiden call-up to 22-year-old batter Mahfijul Islam, while bringing back top-order batter Mohammad Naim for the upcoming assignment against the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders.

Mahfijul is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing National Cricket League first-class competition, having piled up 672 runs at an average of 74.67 in five matches, scoring three centuries including a double-century against Chattogram Division.

He is closely followed by Naim, who is currently the joint-second-highest run-getter with 612 runs from seven innings.

Naim, who made his solitary Test appearance for Bangladesh in 2022, earned the recall due to the unavailability of Shadman Islam for the South Africa assignment, as the opening batter sustained an ankle injury while fielding on the first day of the Sylhet Test against West Indies.

Mahfijul, meanwhile, received the maiden call-up as Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who was in line to travel, was not fit, said chief selector Habibul Bashar.

"We brought in [Mahfijul] Robin because we felt it was crucial to have a right-handed opener," Bashar shared after announcing the squad.

"It is something we had been looking for, for a while. We didn't really have anyone else ready, and we wanted to give Robin a bit more time to prepare. I believe he has proven himself; he looked very promising in first-class cricket and in the emerging team matches.

"To be honest, we had another opener in mind - Mahmudul Hasan Joy - which is why there was a slight delay in announcing the squad. Unfortunately, Joy was ruled out yesterday afternoon due to medical reasons; he is unavailable for this Test match.

"We sent Naim to South Africa [for the A series] where he looked very good. He has been batting exceptionally well in first-class cricket recently.

"We have seen Naim play before, but based on his performance in the recent South Africa series and his first-class form, he appears to be in great shape, which is why we've included him."

Bangladesh selectors, meanwhile, dropped Soumya Sarkar, who was a part of their squad for the recent series against Australia and Afghanistan, respectively, but did not make the XI on either tour.

Besides Sarkar, Bangladesh also dropped spinner Nayeem Hassan and instead brought in pacer Khaled Ahmed for the South Africa Test series, the opening fixture of which will be played in Johannesburg from November 15 to 19, while Centurion will host the subsequent game from November 23 to 27.

Bangladesh squad for Tests in South Africa

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Mahfijul Islam.