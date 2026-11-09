QeAT: Sajid takes six to put Islamabad in control against Lahore Whites

Islamabad's Sajid Raza poses for a picture after the first day of their second-round QeAT 2026-27 match against Lahore Whites at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on November 9, 2026. — PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Sajid Raza's six-wicket haul put Islamabad within touching distance of a first-innings lead over Lahore Whites on the opening day of their second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2026-27 match here at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Lahore Whites captain Noman Ali's decision to bat first backfired as his team's batting unit could yield 120 before being bowled out in just 28.5 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Zain Bin Farooq remained the top-scorer with a brisk 36 off 32 deliveries, followed by Mohammad Faiq, who made a 46-ball 30. Besides them, skipper Noman (22) and No.9 Ubaid Shah (13) could amass double figures.

Sajid spearheaded Islamabad's bowling charge in the first innings with sensational figures of 6/48 in 8.5 overs, followed by Musa Khan with two, while Mohammad Qaiser chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, an unbeaten second-wicket partnership between opener Azeem Bari and top-order batter Raja Hamza Waheed helped Islamabad reduce the first-innings deficit to just seven runs, with nine wickets in hand.

Islamabad, however, had a shaky start to their innings as they lost opener Ali Imran (16) early with just 28 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Hamza Waheed joined Bari in the middle, and the duo batted with command to raise an unbeaten 85-run partnership for the second wicket, which closed out the opening day on a high for Islamabad.

Hamza Waheed and Bari, unbeaten on 47 and 42, respectively, will resume Islamabad's response on the subsequent day as they aim to secure a formidable first-innings lead over Lahore Whites.

In another second-round QeAT 2026-27 match, Salman Khan Jnr's unbeaten 46-run knock after Afaq Afridi's five-wicket haul kept FATA in control against Peshawar on the opening day at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

At stumps on the first day, FATA were 94/3 in 10 overs, trailing by 106 runs, with Mohammad Sarwar Afridi and Salman unbeaten in the middle.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first, but his decision backfired as they were bowled out for 220 in 44.1 overs despite half-centuries from Najab Khan and Sajid Khan.

Sajid top-scored for Peshawar in the first innings with a blistering 82 off 60 deliveries, featuring 16 fours and a six, followed by Najab, who made a 91-ball 65.

Afaq was the standout bowler for FATA as he picked up five wickets for just 66 runs in his 14 overs, followed by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi with two, while Shahid Aziz, Sameen Gul and Fawad Arshad chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Islamabad got off to a dismal start as they lost opener Mohammad Usman (four) early with just 10 runs on the board.

But Salman joined opener Mohammad Farooq in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put FATA in control by raising a 63-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the latter's dismissal after scoring a 49-ball 34.

FATA then suffered another setback as Mohammad Wasim Khan fell victim to Mohammad Adnan after scoring four, resulting in the side slipping down to 77/3.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, Salman shared a one-sided 17-run unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket with Sarwar Afridi, ensuring there were no further setbacks in FATA's response.

Salman and Sarwar, unbeaten on 46 and three, respectively, will now resume FATA's response on the second day as they trail Peshawar Blues by a further 126 runs.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, a collective bowling effort helped Multan bowl out defending champions Karachi Blues for a modest total on the opening day of their second-round QeAT 2026-27 match.

Multan captain Imam-ul-Haq's decision to field first paid dividends as the defending champions were bowled out for 214 in 64 overs.

Middle-order batter Haroon Arshad remained their top-scorer with 48 off 86 deliveries, followed by opener Abdullah Fazal with 40. Besides them, captain Rameez Aziz made a notable contribution with a cautious 38 off 106 deliveries.

Moheer Saeed was the standout bowler for Multan as he picked up three wickets for just 31 runs in his eight overs, followed by Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Ismail and Hasan Hafeez with two each, while Mohammad Shan chipped in with one.

In response, Multan had an unwanted start to their innings as Hamza Sohail and Asad Umar struck one apiece early to reduce them to 2/2 in 2.4 overs before stumps were called.

Captain Imam and Shan, unbeaten on one and zero, respectively, will resume Multan's response on the second day with a 212-run deficit still to counter.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, a collective bowling effort helped Sialkot Blues book Faisalabad for a modest 222 in 71.4 overs despite opener Faham-ul-Haq's half-century.

Faham remained the top-scorer for Sialkot Blues with an anchoring 91 off 199 deliveries, featuring 11 boundaries, followed by middle-order batter Atiq-ur-Rehman with a brisk 46 off 39 deliveries.

Besides them, only Muhammad Awais Zafar (28), Ali Shan (21) and Shehzad Gul (13) could amass double figures.

Leading the way for Sialkot Blues was Athar Mehmood, who picked up three wickets for just 59 runs in his 19 overs, followed by Hasan Ali and Shoaib Akhtar Jnr with two each, while Amad Butt and Hamza Nazar chipped in with one apiece.