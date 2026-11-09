Tyson Fury breaks silence over former trainer’s partnership with Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury face off during the press conference during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has broken his silence on former trainer Ben Davison joining Anthony Joshua’s camp ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

The all-British fight was officially announced in September by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga due to the conflict over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Both Fury and Joshua are former two-time heavyweight champions, but currently they are without belts, though the WBA title will be on the line when they fight.

Boxing trainer Davison has reunited with Joshua for a second time in two years after their initial separation. He joined AJ before the Otto Wallin fight three years ago and they won that fight together.

Davison has also worked with Tyson Fury for five fights and he was part of an epic draw with Deontay Wilder back in 2018.

But Fury has said that it is not personal between the pair at all.

"It does not mean anything to me. I wish Ben all the best Ben’s got a wife and kids to feed. So, Ben needs to do what’s right for him, not what’s right for me because God knows I will be doing what is right for me,” Fury said during a recent interview with Michelle Joy Phelps.

"I won’t be thinking about Ben Davison anyway. Ben is a good trainer and I wish him all the best. I do not have any hard feelings towards Ben for training AJ. It’s a job at the end of the day.

"Me and Ben had a good time together. We’re still friendly. Ben was training Anthony Joshua for the last five fights before that. And I think AJ only left him for the Jake Paul fight and that last one when he was with Usyk. I think it’s a good idea for AJ to train with Ben anyway. Ben is a good guy. Fun guy to be around, good pad man and all that stuff."

Fury will fight Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.