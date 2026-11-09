Craig Ervine hits double ton as Zimbabwe force draw in first Afghanistan Test

Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine celebrates reaching his century during the fifth day of their first Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 9, 2026. — ACB

SHARJAH: Craig Ervine's unbeaten double century, coupled with Wessly Madhevere's ton on the final day, helped Zimbabwe force a draw in the first Test of the two-match away series against Afghanistan here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Zimbabwe, who piled up a mammoth total of 504 all out in the first innings, were more ruthless in their second outing as they finished with 523/5 in 122.1 overs, courtesy of Ervine's monumental knock.

The Chevrons resumed their second innings from 164/3 and went on to bat through the entirety of the final day to force a draw against Afghanistan, who did not get to bat a second time.

Ervine, who resumed the proceedings for Zimbabwe from 20 not out, outclassed Afghanistan's bowling attack on the final day, and went to top-score for the visitors with a marathon 206 not out from 279 deliveries, studded with 23 fours and two sixes.

The middle-order batter's overnight partner and captain Brian Bennett fell early in the final day as he was cleaned up by Mohammad Saleem in just the third over after the resumption. He remained a notable contributor to Zimbabwe's second innings' total with an 86-ball 58.

But Ervine was joined by debutant Antum Naqvi in the middle, and the duo stabilised the innings by raising a 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which culminated with the former's dismissal off Abdul Malik in the second session.

Naqvi made a cautious 61 off 136 deliveries with the help of just two boundaries.

His dismissal paved the way for Madhevere to walk out into the middle, and the all-rounder, alongside mainstay Ervine, completely outclassed Afghanistan by raising a 208-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Madhevere was the core aggressor of the stand as he contributed with 100 off just 108 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes, helping Zimbabwe finish with a hefty lead of 513 runs.

For Afghanistan, Zia-ur-Rehman could pick up two wickets in the second innings, while Saleem and Malik made one scalp apiece.