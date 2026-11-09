Bayern's honorary president unsure whether Musiala can reach top form again

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala against RB Leipzig in Pre Season Friendly on August 15, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt on whether Jamal Musiala can regain his top form again after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

Musiala, who is nearing a return from an injury, collapsed twice within days in August, including six minutes after coming on as a substitute during Bayern’s 4-2 friendly victory over Heidenheim. He required medical attention before being helped from the pitch.

He later revealed that he was diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

Jamal suffered a leg injury during the Club World Cup in 2025, missing half of the season before making a comeback in early 2026.

He was unable to perform at his highest for Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the four-times champions were knocked out early, and has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since September.

"We are facing a dilemma in this case. He is suffering from an illness that cannot simply be cured, but it can be controlled to a certain extent with the use of medication," Hoeness, Bayern's influential honorary president, told Bavarian broadcaster BR.

"But whether he will have the same performance potential that he had... Imagine if Bayern were now to question his contract and say that what he is capable of delivering now is no longer what is in the contract."

Musiala was at his best in pre-2025, which included winning the Golden Boot as joint top scorer at Euro 2024.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus believes Hoeness' comments are intended to motivate the player.

"Uli is taking a little stab at him and he is trying to get under his skin a bit. It's part of the process not just to wrap him in cotton wool, but also to let him face a bit of adversity," Matthaeus told broadcaster Sky.

“With that statement, Uli was deliberately trying to provoke a reaction. If I were in Jamal’s position, that would be motivation enough for me to show Uli that I’m back. And that would make Uli happy."