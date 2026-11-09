Bangladesh salvage draw in second Test as West Indies clinch series

West Indies players and support staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Test series against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on November 9, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Towhid Hridoy became the first Bangladesh batter to score 324 runs in a Test match, as the second fixture of their two-match home series against West Indies ended in a draw here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 369 to win, Bangladesh were 184/4 when fading light ended the final day's play.

West Indies, who won the opening Test in Mirpur by eight wickets, took the two-match series 1-0.

"Coming to Bangladesh is always a tough place to play cricket, so to beat them in their own backyard is always a pleasure," West Indies captain Roston Chase said.

Hridoy rescued Bangladesh from 88/3 with an unbeaten 242 in their first innings, helping the hosts post 386 for a 30-run lead over West Indies' 356.

His marathon knock surpassed Mushfiqur Rahim's previous Bangladesh record of 219 not out, and included a 117-run partnership with Taijul Islam.

Hridoy added 82 in the second innings, taking his match aggregate to 324 and surpassing Mominul Haque's previous record of 281 against Sri Lanka in 2018.

West Indies resumed on 345/3, with Kavem Hodge unbeaten on 140. Bangladesh took three early wickets, including Hodge for a career-best 142 off 194 balls.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz trapped Justin Greaves lbw for nine, before Nayeem Hasan removed Shamar Joseph for one, leaving West Indies on 372/6.

Joshua Bishop hit an unbeaten 20 off 11 balls, including two sixes, while Amir Jangoo made 39 off 74 deliveries.

Chase declared at 398/6, setting Bangladesh a target of 369. Taijul, Mehidy and Nayeem took two wickets each.

Bangladesh began their chase without regular opener Shadman Islam, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Tanzid Hasan made 21 before falling to Jomel Warrican, who also trapped captain Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw, leaving Bangladesh on 40/2.

Hridoy and Mushfiqur steadied the innings, bringing up a century stand off 185 balls.

Mushfiqur reached 7,000 Test runs during the partnership, becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to achieve the milestone.

Bangladesh went to tea on 162/2, with Mushfiqur on 40 and Hridoy unbeaten on 82.

Warrican broke the 135-run partnership by bowling Hridoy for 82 off 140 balls, claiming his 100th Test wicket.

Player of the series Warrican took 16 wickets across the two Tests, with Chase praising his ability to build pressure on Bangladesh's batters.

"He built a lot of pressure and put the ball in front of the batsmen for a long period of time," Chase said.

"He really kept us in this series and won the series for us."

Joseph dismissed Mushfiqur for 49 off 123 balls before bad light ended play.

Shanto said Bangladesh had failed to implement their plan.

"We didn't play well in batting, bowling or fielding, that's why we lost. I think the plan was right, but the execution wasn't," he said.