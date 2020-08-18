Babar Azam becomes only batsman in Top 5 ICC rankings of all formats

Babar Azam also reclaims fifth spot in ICC Test batting ranking.

Pakistan superstar Babar Azam has soared back to fifth spot in the ICC Test ranking for batsman, and become the only active player to be among the top five of batting rankings in all three formats.

The fifth spot is Azam's highest place in the Test ranking which he had also reached in February 2020 before falling down. He has again reclaimed that spot after the latest update in rankings.

His knock of 47 runs in the second Test against England helped him regain the spot.

"Compatriots Abid Ali (up to 49th) and Mohammad Rizwan (up to 75th) have also attained career-best rankings after knocking up half-centuries," an ICC press release said on Tuesday.

Australia's Steve Smith and India's Virat Kohli top the Test and ODI rankings respectively, whereas Azam is the number one batsman in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, seam bowler Mohammad Abbas has risen two spots to eighth position in the Test ranking for bowlers. Australia's Pat Cummins tops that list.

