Xavi says De Jong return lifts Netherlands Nations League hopes

Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong in action with Japan's Yukinari Sugawara at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 14, 2026. — Reuters

The Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez on Monday said that the return of Frenkie de Jong to the squad would help the team to top their Nations League group and advance to next year’s quarter-finals.

De Jong last represented his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and missed the four Nations League matches in which Xavi’s side collected eight points to join Greece at the top of the Group A2 standings.

De Jong has long been a key figure for the Netherlands, and Xavi expects him to lead the team at home against Greece on Friday and away to Germany.

“He knows our philosophy, our ideas and he must be important on the pitch with us. I want to see his personality, he's one of the captains of the team, he has experience," said Xavi who coached De Jong when he was in charge at Barcelona from 2021-24.

The 29-year-old De Jong is expected to reclaim the playmaking role, previously filled by Joey Veerman in two wins over Serbia and a 2-2 draw in Greece.

"All the players can play together, especially the good players, and Joey is doing so well in Dortmund, and he did very well with us here," Xavi said.

"In Spain they said Iniesta and I couldn’t play together, we were too similar in our style and approach. Can you imagine?

"Frenkie will be no new discovery for me, he's a top player. He can play everywhere. Yesterday, he played as a full back for some minutes (in Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid). He's a top player," the coach added.

The top two sides in the group qualify for March’s quarter-finals and a win against Greece at the Johan Cruyff Arena would secure the Dutch a slot.

"This is the next goal, and then we will think about the other goals, but the first is to qualify to quarter-finals,” added Xavi, who took over as Netherlands coach after the World Cup.

"We showed a good level in the last window. We have confidence we will qualify.”