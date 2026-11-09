Afghanistan, Bangladesh qualify for U19 Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals

Afghanistan players celebrate during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on November 9, 2026. — ACC

AL AMERAT: Afghanistan and Bangladesh on Monday advanced into the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals from Group B following their respective thumping victories over Sri Lanka and Malaysia, respectively.

In the ninth match of the eight-team tournament, Ahsan Al Mumin's monumental century, followed by Tafiul Alam Tamim's seven-wicket haul, powered Bangladesh to a crushing 205-run victory over bottom-placed Malaysia.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh piled up 303/8 in their 50 overs, courtesy of Al Mumin's unbeaten knock. The middle-order batter walked out to bat at No.4 with the scoreboard reading 33/2 in the fifth over and single-handedly led his side to a formidable total in the high-stakes fixture.

Al Mumin returned after top-scoring with an unbeaten 152 off 133 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and six sixes. He also shared a 79-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Robiul Hasan Anik, who contributed with a 48-ball 45.

For Malaysia, Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran, Syahir Asyraf and Aulga Gunawan bagged two wickets each, while Arryan Iskandar and Muhammad Nurhanif could take one apiece.

In response, Alam Tamim ran through Malaysia's batting unit with sensational bowling figures of 7/18 in 7.5 overs, helping Bangladesh book them for a meagre 98 in 30.5 overs.

Alam Tamim was amply supported by Rubay Islam Rizon, who picked up two wickets, while All Rafi chipped in with one scalp.

In the 10th match of the U19 Asia Cup 2026, Subhan Zakhail's anchoring century, coupled with Noor Ali Niazai's four-wicket haul, propelled leaders Afghanistan to a convincing 106-run victory over Sri Lanka here on Monday.

Put into bat first, Afghanistan accumulated 275 runs before being bowled out in 49.5 overs, courtesy of opener Abidullah Nadarjan and top-order batter Zakhail.

Zakhail remained the top-scorer with 107 off 111 deliveries, laced with 13 fours and a six, while Nadarjan made a 64-ball 55. The duo also shared a crucial 71-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sethmika Seneviratne was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as he picked up three wickets for 44 runs in his 9.5 overs, followed by Kithma Withanapathirana with two, while Gimhan Mendis, Viran Chamuditha and Kithma Withanapathirana made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 276-run target in the must-win game, Sri Lanka's batting unit faltered and could muster 169 in 34.1 overs despite Kithma Withanapathirana's gutsy half-century.

The middle-order batter waged a lone battle for Sri Lanka in the pursuit and remained their top-scorer with a quickfire 58 off 48 deliveries, comprising eight fours and two sixes, while No.9 Seneviratne was the next-best run-getter with a 34-ball 23.

Noor Ali Niazai spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling charge with four wickets for 35 runs in his nine overs, while Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan and Mohammad Ali Barakzai bagged two each.

The outcome of the aforementioned fixtures meant Afghanistan advanced into the semi-finals unbeaten as they topped the Group B standings with three victories and six points.

Bangladesh also booked their spot in the knockout stage of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 by winning their high-stakes fixture against Malaysia, who were already out of contention, while Sri Lanka, who suffered a gruelling defeat at the hands of table-toppers Afghanistan, were also knocked out as the Island nation finished third.



Notably, the opponents for Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the semi-finals will be determined following the conclusion of the Group A matches, scheduled to be played on Tuesday.