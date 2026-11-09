Trump says he was 'kidding' about offering Dana White press secretary job

This collage of photos shows US President Donald Trump (left) and Dana White. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump has said he was joking when he suggested asking Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White to be the White House press secretary.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Trump said that White "loves the idea", but the invitation was "just a little fun".

The comments came after a Saturday Truth Social post where the president posted that he had asked Dana White to take the role, asking him to take it while writing, "Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other."

White later said that day that he was going to meet President Trump on Monday, but refused to say whether he would accept the vacant role.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters White was visiting him on Monday for "other reasons".

"I think he's going to be in Washington. So he's going to come over and see me.

"I will tell you, I was only kidding. But Dana loves the idea. And there's only one Dana. He's great," the president said.

"But, it was it was just a little fun."

The White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, left the job in October after less than five days in the job, and the position is yet to be filled.

She succeeded Karoline Leavitt, who was the youngest press secretary in US history and had served in the role since the start of Trump’s second term.

Trump's job offer came after the Republicans suffered a heavy defeat in the midterm elections, where the party lost their majority in both the House and the Senate.

In his Truth Social post on Saturday, he said he was "pleased to announce" that White "has been offered the job".

He said he had asked White to bring with him several current and former mixed martial arts fighters as "assistants".

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," he wrote.

"Dana, please take the job!"