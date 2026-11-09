PCB confirms injured Akif Javed's replacement for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

Pakistan pacer Akif Javed celebrates after taking a wicket during the second ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed fast bowler Ali Raza as the replacement for injured pacer Akif Javed in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Qatar.

According to the PCB, medical reports and MRI findings have confirmed a knee injury to Akif, who has been advised to undergo rehabilitation before returning to competitive cricket.

The PCB medical team has recommended that the left-arm pacer complete a strength and conditioning programme before gradually resuming cricket activities.

His return-to-play process will include a graded bowling programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the supervision of the PCB Medical Department.

Akif was initially named in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the tournament. However, given the importance of the competition and the player's continued discomfort, the Selection Committee decided against taking any risks with his fitness.

Following the medical assessment, the committee recommended Ali Raza as Akif Javed's replacement for the eight-team tournament. Ali is currently part of Pakistan's squad for the ongoing ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026.

For the unversed, the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will take place in Doha from November 19 to 29, with defending champions Pakistan Shaheens set to be led by middle-order batter Abdul Samad.

Pakistan have been placed in Group B alongside Nepal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and arch-rivals India.

The Shaheens will begin their campaign against the UAE on November 20 before facing India on November 22. They will conclude their group-stage fixtures against Nepal on November 24.

Under the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the final will take place on November 29.

Updated Pakistan Shaheens squad for ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026:

Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures