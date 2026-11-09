Gary Neville identifies real reason behind Manchester United’s struggles

This collage of photos shows former Manchester United players Gary Neville (left) and Michael Carrick. — Reuters

Gary Neville has highlighted the issue behind Manchester United’s failure this season, as the Red Devils extended their winless streak in the Premier League on Sunday after a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

United head into the international break in the Premier League relegation zone but with some hope and pride restored after scoring twice in stoppage time to rescue a chaotic draw at home.

Under-pressure manager Michael Carrick, whose standing amongst the United faithful remains high despite a calamitous season so far, earned a boost in midweek as his side hit back from two goals down to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Champions League.

Another rescue act looked beyond his team, though, as Villa, who scored twice inside the opening five minutes through Alysson and Nicolas Jackson before a Bruno Fernandes penalty and an equaliser from Youri Tielemans, reasserted their dominance.

United crumbled early in the second half with Diogo Dalot conceding a needless spot kick for a foul on Alysson and John McGinn firing home the 48th-minute penalty.

Leon Goretzka then restored Villa's two-goal lead five minutes later with a tap-in after sloppy United defending.

But whatever the ills that have befallen the 20-times English champions, there is no denying their fighting spirit.

Joshua Zirkzee gave United late hope by slotting home in stoppage time before substitute Patrick Dorgu headed in after Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flapped at a corner -- sparking delirium amongst the home fans.

Despite earning a point, United’s current position is their lowest after 10 games since 1986, while their eight-game winless league run has only happened once before.

Manchester United deployed Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu in defence, but Neville suggested that the back line would struggle to avoid relegation to the Championship.

“The reason Manchester United have conceded four goals is because they haven’t invested in the defence in the transfer window,” he said on NBC Sports.

“Every one knew they had to do that, they needed defenders. The current ones are making mistake after mistake after mistake.

“The defenders that finished that game will get you relegated. Watch the defensive errors… we all screamed in the transfer window that they have to bring some defenders in.

“They had to bring the transfer budget forward and bring defenders in.”

Despite United’s struggles in the Premier League, Neville believes changing a manager would not be enough to improve the situation in the long term.

“You can paper over the cracks and get a new manager bounce,” he added. “When the new manager comes in, everybody’s happy for a couple of months and all of a sudden, six months later, it happens again.

“You can keep changing the manager and thinking that’s going to be the answer. But this has been proven now over eight managers in 12 years, that’s not the answer.

“Michael could leave, Michael might stay, we don’t know, the ownership don’t have a clue what to do.

“It’s rinse and repeat. Amorim, Ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, Ralf Rangnick – some of them are world class managers who have had success, there are a lot of promising young managers there, ex players who know the club as well.

“None of it has worked because if you recruit badly, if you’ve got poor performance department, poor recruitment department, you’ve not got leadership that is strong right through the spine of the football club you will fail.”