Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladesh batter to score 7,000 Test runs

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim watches the ball after playing a shot during the third day of the second test cricket match against West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on November 7, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has etched his name into the record books, becoming the first player from his country to score 7,000 runs in Test cricket.

The 39-year-old achieved the historic milestone on the final day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, reaching the landmark shortly after lunch when he took a single off Roston Chase to move to nine runs.

Mushfiqur appeared unaware of the achievement initially but acknowledged the occasion after his team-mates rose to their feet in the dressing room to applaud his remarkable feat.

The experienced batter, who missed the series opener due to a finger injury, has now become the first Bangladesh cricketer to cross the 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000-run marks in Test cricket. He reached the previous milestones in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Mushfiqur currently leads Bangladesh's all-time Test run-scoring charts, with Mominul Haque occupying second place with 5,293 runs, while former opener Tamim Iqbal sits third with 5,134.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has also scored 14 Test centuries, the most by a Bangladesh player. Mominul follows with 13 hundreds, while Tamim has registered 10.

Mushfiqur's highest Test score remains an unbeaten 219, which was Bangladesh's highest individual score in the format until Towhid Hridoy surpassed it with an unbeaten 242 earlier in the ongoing Sylhet Test.

Most runs for Bangladesh in Test cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim – 7,016 runs in 197 innings

Mominul Haque – 5,293 runs in 152 innings

Tamim Iqbal – 5,134 runs in 134 innings

Shakib Al Hasan – 4,609 runs in 130 innings

Litton Das – 3,557 runs in 102 innings

Habibul Bashar – 3,026 runs in 99 innings

Mahmudullah – 2,914 runs in 94 innings

Having made his international debut in 2005, Mushfiqur is Bangladesh's most experienced Test cricketer. The ongoing match marks his 107th appearance in the longest format, having become the first player from the country to feature in 100 Tests in November 2025.

Initially starting his career as a lower-middle-order batter and wicketkeeper, Mushfiqur took 20 Test matches to accumulate his first 1,000 runs.

However, his responsibilities within the national side increased over the years, particularly after he was appointed captain in 2011, coinciding with a significant rise in his run-scoring contributions.

His consistency has also improved with experience. After taking considerably longer to reach his first 6,000 Test runs, he needed just 25 innings to progress from 6,000 to 7,000.

Besides his remarkable Test record, Mushfiqur has accumulated 6,697 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 1,495 in T20 Internationals (T20Is). He has since retired from both limited-overs formats, continuing to represent Bangladesh in Test cricket.