'100% accurate': David Warner backs Usman Khawaja's 'Sandpapergate' claims

Australia batters David Warner (left) and Usman Khawaja leave the field after day one of the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, on January 3, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Australia batter David Warner has thrown his support behind Usman Khawaja’s claims about the infamous 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, widely known as ‘Sandpapergate’, insisting that the revelations were “100% accurate”.

Warner addressed the controversy in a video shared on his social media account, expressing gratitude to Khawaja for speaking publicly about an incident that continues to haunt Australian cricket.

“I fully support Usman Khawaja. What you have done, Usman, I am grateful for. What you said is 100% accurate. The truth is finally out, and everyone now knows what actually happened,” Warner said.

The former opener thanked Khawaja for providing a detailed account of the events surrounding Sandpapergate, adding that people had long wanted to know the full story.

“People wanted to know about it, and you came forward and told everyone. You explained everything that happened on that day, and I want to thank you for that,” he added.

Warner also questioned the nature of Cricket Australia’s investigation, particularly the decision not to interview Khawaja, who was reportedly sitting alongside Cameron Bancroft during the episode.

“What kind of investigation was that? It really surprised me,” Warner said.

He stressed that revisiting Sandpapergate was not about targeting individuals or reopening old wounds but about promoting accountability and transparency.

“We are not here to point fingers at anyone or reopen old wounds. This is about accountability and transparency. It is important to examine the truth properly and ensure that the facts come out,” he said.

Warner further argued that those responsible for overseeing the investigation should be questioned rather than directing criticism at individuals involved in the scandal.

He also claimed that several media reports over the past eight years had been inaccurate, while many people who knew about the incident had remained silent.

Warner revealed that he had spent the past few days speaking to his daughters to explain what had actually happened.

“This has been a difficult time for my family, Cameron Bancroft’s family and Steve Smith’s family, but the truth had to come out eventually,” he said.

Khawaja reignited the Sandpapergate controversy ahead of the release of his autobiography, which features a dedicated chapter on the scandal.

The former Australia opener alleged that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond Smith, Warner and Bancroft, who were subsequently sanctioned by Cricket Australia.

“It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” Khawaja said.

He also claimed that Australia had employed similar tactics during the preceding Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Khawaja subsequently defended his decision to speak publicly after eight years, insisting that he had not thrown anyone under the bus.

He explained that he had initially wanted to reveal the wider team's involvement in 2018 but was persuaded against doing so by Smith, who wanted to accept responsibility.