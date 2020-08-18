PSL: PCB reps to pay visit to Hayatabad Sports Complex to assess progress

Hayatabad Sports Complex. Photo: File

Representatives of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are expected in Peshawar today to monitor the progress of the Hayatabad Sports Complex to see whether it will be ready in time to stage next season’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, Daily Express reported.

The delegation, consisting of members of the PSL organising committee as well as various members from the PCB will inspect the facilities of the complex.

They will also be meeting the organisers of the stadium and holding discussions on key issues such as security.

It is pertinent to mention that the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium was in the process of being extended to meet PSL standards but construction delays have put a huge question mark on those plans. Hayatabad Sports Complex is mooted as an alternative to the stadium.

