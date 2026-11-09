Pakistan dominate opening day as four batters register fifties against Sri Lanka

Pakistan batters Tayyab Arif (left) and Babar Azam pictured after scoring fifties on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 9, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan dominated the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka, reaching 281-5 in 67.2 overs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, with four batters, debutants Tayyab Arif and Mohammad Taha, captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, scoring half-centuries.

The home side made a flying start after being asked to bat first, with openers Azan Awais and Tayyab Arif taking the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers through an impressive display of strokeplay.

The opening pair looked confident from the outset, capitalising on loose deliveries and finding the boundaries regularly to put the visitors under early pressure. Their positive approach helped Pakistan cross the 50-run mark during the opening stages of the first session.

Making his international debut, Tayyab impressed with an assured batting display, bringing up his maiden Test half-century to provide Pakistan with a solid platform. The young opener showcased his attacking intent, striking the ball cleanly and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

However, Sri Lanka eventually broke the 86-run opening partnership in the 16th over when Milan Rathnayake dismissed Azan Awais, who departed for 30 off 35 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

The visitors struck again in the following over as Asitha Fernando removed Tayyab, bringing an end to an impressive debut innings. The right-handed batter scored 57 off 51 deliveries, hitting nine fours and a six at a strike rate of 111.76.

Following the two quick dismissals, Pakistan captain Babar Azam joined fellow debutant Mohammad Taha at the crease. The pair looked to consolidate the innings while maintaining the scoring momentum, guiding Pakistan past the 100-run mark in the 21st over.

Pakistan resumed their innings after lunch at 137-2 in 30 overs, with captain Babar unbeaten on 31 off 39 deliveries, including four boundaries, while Mohammad Taha was batting on 15 off 42 balls, having struck two fours.

The pair added a valuable 69-run partnership for the third wicket as Pakistan consolidated their position and moved past the 150-run mark.

Babar looked increasingly assured at the crease and continued to accumulate runs, bringing up his 35th Test half-century in the process.

However, their partnership was brought to an end shortly after Babar reached the milestone, with Dilshan Madushanka claiming the prized wicket. The Pakistan captain departed for 50 off 58 deliveries, including seven boundaries, leaving the hosts at 159-3 in 34.5 overs.

Saud Shakeel joined Taha at the crease, and the pair steadied the innings with a valuable partnership that took Pakistan past the 200-run mark in the 49th over.

Taha continued to bat positively despite facing some challenging moments, bringing up his maiden Test half-century on debut. He also shared a 50-run partnership with Shakeel as Pakistan strengthened their position.

However, Sri Lanka broke the 68-run fourth-wicket partnership in the 56th over when Sonal Dinusha claimed his maiden wicket of the innings by dismissing Taha. The debutant departed for an impressive 51 off 105 deliveries, including six boundaries, leaving Pakistan at 227-4 in 55.1 overs.

Shakeel was joined by Salman Ali Agha, with the pair keeping the scoreboard ticking and taking Pakistan past the 250-run mark. However, Asitha Fernando struck again, claiming his second wicket of the innings by dismissing Agha, who contributed 16 off 22 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Shakeel continued to bat with authority, putting the Sri Lankan bowling attack under pressure and bringing up his 12th Test half-century to further strengthen Pakistan's position.

Later, bad light brought an early end to the opening day's play, with Saud Shakeel unbeaten on 57 off 112 deliveries, including seven boundaries, while Ghazi Ghori remained not out on seven off 10 balls.