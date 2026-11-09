New Zealand reshuffle ODI squad as Ferguson ruled out of India series

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson reacts during the first T20I against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on October 22, 2026. — AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have added Northern Districts fast bowler Kristian Clarke to their ODI squad as cover for Blair Tickner, who sustained an injury during the second match of the ongoing series against India.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, revealing that Tickner was struck by a ball while batting during Saturday's second ODI in Wellington.

Although Tickner has been cleared of concussion, he must complete the International Cricket Council's (ICC) mandatory seven-day stand-down period from the date of the incident before returning to international cricket. He was replaced by Matt Fisher in the playing XI during the match.

Clarke, meanwhile, was part of the Northern Districts side that featured in the latest round of Ford Trophy fixtures on Sunday. Before that, the fast bowler represented New Zealand A in their four-day series against India A, claiming four wickets across four innings.

He also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 42 in the first match and 41 in the second. Clarke has represented New Zealand in four ODIs and one T20I.

Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the fourth and fifth ODIs as he continues his recovery from a low-grade tear in his right calf, sustained during the T20I series preceding the 50-over contests.

Matt Henry, who was initially cleared of concussion following a collision with Devon Conway during a training session in Auckland ahead of the ODI series, has undergone a further assessment in Wellington.

According to NZC, Henry has been advised to target a return for the fourth ODI.

"Henry and Kyle Jamieson, who were initially heading to the Test camp in Wellington following the third ODI, will now remain with the squad for the fourth match," the statement added.

NZC further confirmed that two players would be added to the squad across the fourth and fifth matches.

Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith are scheduled to travel to Wellington on Wednesday to begin preparations for the upcoming Test series, which starts on 19 November. The Test squad will be announced in the coming days.

India currently hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, having already secured the preceding T20I series 3-2.

New Zealand squad for the third ODI against India

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith and Will Young.

New Zealand squad for the fourth ODI against India

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Hay (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper) and Will Young.

* New Zealand's squad for the fifth ODI will be announced later