Australia rule Marnus Labuschagne out of New Zealand Test series

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts during the fourth day of the third Test against South Africa at the YesPlay Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa, on October 30, 2026. — AFP

SYDNEY: Australia have confirmed that former world No.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne will not be considered for selection for their upcoming four-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old has endured a difficult run of form, managing just 131 runs across six innings during Australia's recent three-match series in South Africa.

Labuschagne's last Test century dates back to 2023, highlighting his struggles to reproduce the consistency that once made him one of the world's leading batters.

Having reached the pinnacle of the ICC Test batting rankings in 2021, Labuschagne has since experienced a significant decline, slipping to joint 40th in the latest standings.

With the opening Test against New Zealand scheduled to begin in Perth on 9 December, Cricket Australia's selection chair George Bailey has confirmed that the right-hander will be overlooked for the entire four-match series.

"At this stage we won't be considering Marn (Labuschagne) for selection for certainly that first Test, but for the New Zealand series," Bailey said on Monday.

"There's been a lot of speculation around his place in the team, and so I think this gives him a little bit of space and clears up a bit of conjecture as we work through the next round of Shield cricket."

Australia currently sit third in the WTC standings and will be eager to secure positive results against the Black Caps to strengthen their chances of qualifying for next year's final at The Oval in June.

The Australian side also face a demanding schedule in 2027, with a five-match Test series against India in the subcontinent before the much-anticipated Ashes campaign against England later in the year, following the WTC final, should they qualify.

Bailey, however, insisted that Labuschagne's omission does not mark the end of his Test career, leaving the door open for a potential return.

"It's still possible, absolutely," Bailey added.

"And I think we all know how good and how effective Marnus can be at his best. But that performance hasn't been there.

"I think he's missed some opportunities, some promising starts in Darwin and even in South Africa as well, to go on and get a big score that we'd like and would have liked for some time, and that just hasn't happened.

"But I don't think we've ever ruled anyone out permanently ... and that's no different in this case."

Meanwhile, Australia are yet to announce their squad for the New Zealand series, with Bailey revealing that several players outside the current Test set-up have strengthened their cases for selection.

"There's a handful of players that are really well placed at the moment as we work through that over the next week or so to finalise how we think that squad in particular will structure up, and the options we'll have within that," he added.

Australia's Test series against New Zealand – Schedule