Pakistan hand Test debuts to four players for Sri Lanka series opener

Pakistan's Tayyab Arif pictured after receiving his maiden Test cap ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 9, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Young opening batter Tayyab Arif is among four players set to make their Test debuts for Pakistan in the opening match of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The other three debutants are Mohammad Taha, Saqib Khan and Arafat Minhas, who have earned their maiden Test caps following impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Right-handed batter Tayyab caught the selectors' attention with his outstanding displays in the Departmental First-Class Tournament, where he represented Kingsmen Academy. He accumulated 727 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.09, including three centuries in his maiden season.

Meanwhile, Saqib played a pivotal role in Karachi Blues' title-winning campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26. The 47 wickets he claimed in nine matches came at an impressive average of 20.60, with his best figures being seven for 34.

The 26-year-old Taha was the third-highest run-scorer in the President's Trophy Grade-I, amassing 730 runs in seven matches. His tally included three centuries, with a highest score of 225.

Minhas has also been rewarded for his consistent first-class performances. The left-handed batter has scored 941 runs in 17 matches at an average of 32.44, including one century and four half-centuries, with a highest score of 152. He has also claimed 22 wickets in the format.

For the unversed, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 59 Test matches, with Pakistan enjoying the upper hand with 23 victories, while Sri Lanka have won 17 encounters. The remaining 19 matches ended in draws.

Pakistan playing XI for first Sri Lanka Test: Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Muhammad Abbas and Saqib Khan.