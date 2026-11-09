Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (centre) flips the coin as Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis (second from left) calls correctly ahead of the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 9, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the opening Test of the two-match home series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Muhammad Abbas and Saqib Khan.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 59 Test matches, with Pakistan enjoying the upper hand with 23 victories, while Sri Lanka have won 17 encounters. The remaining 19 matches ended in draws.

Matches played: 59

Pakistan won: 23

Sri Lanka won: 17

Drawn: 19

The series marks Sri Lanka's first Test tour of Pakistan since 2019, when the Islanders returned to the country for the longest format after a decade-long absence.

During their previous visit, Pakistan, led by Azhar Ali, secured a 1-0 series victory. The opening Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw before the hosts registered a comprehensive 263-run victory in the second match in Karachi.

Form guide

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have endured disappointing runs in the red-ball format and will be eager to make a winning start to the series.

Pakistan head into the contest on the back of three consecutive Test defeats. Their recent disappointing tour of England saw them suffer a 3-0 series whitewash, prompting significant changes to both the squad and coaching panel.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who have managed just one victory in their last five Test matches, will be looking for a fresh start under new red-ball captain Kusal Mendis, who is set to take charge of the side for the first time in the longest format.

Pakistan: L, L, L, W, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: D, L, D, L, W