PCB announces commentary panel for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Salman Butt. - Instagram/salmanbutt.09

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the commentary panel for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, with the opening match set to begin on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The five-member commentary panel features former Pakistan cricketers Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan and Salman Butt, alongside former Pakistan women's cricketer Marina Iqbal and Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe. Zainab Abbas will serve as the presenter throughout the series.

The opening Test will run until November 13, while the second match is scheduled to be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from November 17 to 21. Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The series will mark Sri Lanka's first Test tour of Pakistan since 2019, when the Islanders returned to the country for the longest format after a decade-long absence.

During their previous visit, Pakistan, led by Azhar Ali, secured a 1-0 series victory. The opening Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw before the hosts registered a commanding 263-run victory in the second match in Karachi.

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 59 Test matches. Pakistan have won 23 encounters, while Sri Lanka have claimed 17 victories, with the remaining 19 matches ending in draws.

Pakistan currently sit at the bottom of the WTC 2025–27 standings, having registered two wins and suffered seven defeats in nine matches. They have accumulated five points, with a points percentage of 4.63.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Anjala Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayaka and Pasindu Sooriyabandara.