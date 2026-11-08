PCB chief Naqvi, Babar Azam praise Pakistan after India victory in U19 Asia Cup

Pakistan's Hamza Zahoor celebrates with his teammates after defeating India in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman, on November 8, 2026. — ACC

MUSCAT: Pakistan's thrilling three-wicket victory over arch-rivals India in the ongoing ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday prompted congratulatory messages from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and several national cricket stars.

The defending champions staged a remarkable comeback at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), recovering from 65-5 while chasing India's 209 to secure their second victory in the tournament.

Hamza Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar joined forces to turn the tide, stitching together a crucial 107-run partnership for the sixth wicket to revive Pakistan's run chase.

Zahoor remained unbeaten to guide Pakistan over the finish line, producing a magnificent 100 off 108 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and three sixes, to seal a memorable victory over their arch-rivals.

Following the impressive triumph, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the players on their performance and expressed his delight at the team's achievement.

"Praise be to Allah. Long live Pakistan," Naqvi wrote.

Pakistan's red-ball captain Babar Azam also congratulated the U19 team through his Instagram story, praising the youngsters for their impressive performance against India.

"Well done [Shabash], boys," Babar wrote.

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali also took to social media platform X to congratulate the U19 team on their victory, particularly praising Zahoor for his match-winning century and acknowledging the bowlers' efforts in restricting India to 209.

"PAKISTAN ZINDABAD! WHAT A WIN, WHAT A PERFORMANCE," Azhar wrote.

"Congratulations to Pakistan U-19 on a brilliant victory over India in the Asia Cup. Hamza Zahoor showed tremendous composure, coming in down the order and taking responsibility when it mattered most. A superb knock under pressure to anchor the chase. Also important contribution from Husnain Dar."

"Not to forget praising Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq for their excellent bowling efforts in restricting India to 209," he added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad also lauded the youngsters for their all-round performance, highlighting the contributions of Zahoor, Hasnain Abbas Dar and the bowlers.

"What a day for Pakistan U19! 🇵🇰 Beating India on the big stage is always special. A brilliant all-round team performance," Shahzad wrote.

"Hamza Zahoor and Hasnain Dar played out of their skin, showing tremendous temperament and composure to steer Pakistan through a pressure chase. Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab were impressive with the ball. I would have loved to see Ali Raza included in Pakistan’s squad for the Sri Lanka series. He certainly has the talent to make an impact at the next level," he added.



