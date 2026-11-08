Hodge's career-best century helps West Indies seize control of Bangladesh Test

West Indies batter Kavem Hodge celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on November 8, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Kavem Hodge produced a career-best unbeaten 140 to turn the tide in West Indies' favour against Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, putting the visitors firmly in control.

West Indies reached stumps at 345-3, extending their lead to 315 runs after a commanding batting display that left Bangladesh struggling to regain control following Towhid Hridoy's magnificent unbeaten 242 on the third day.

As has been the case throughout the series, bad light disrupted play, forcing an early stoppage just minutes before the scheduled close at 4.30pm. The umpires officially called off the day's proceedings shortly afterwards.

Hodge spearheaded the West Indies' recovery with a crucial 165-run partnership for the third wicket with Kevin Wickham, who also enjoyed a memorable outing. Wickham became the first West Indies batter in 48 years to register two half-centuries on his Test debut.

Hodge then combined with Amir Jangoo for an unbeaten 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket to further strengthen the visitors' position.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, struggled to maintain their momentum and suffered several setbacks in the field, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and wicketkeeper Litton Das all sustaining injuries that required repeated attention from the team physiotherapist.

The West Indies began their innings positively after Hridoy's marathon effort, with Brandon King and Joshua Da Silva putting together an 85-run opening stand. The pair dominated the morning session, finding the boundary regularly against Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan.

Taijul Islam eventually broke the partnership, dismissing Da Silva for 36 and extending his remarkable record against the West Indies batter, whom he has now dismissed six times in his career.

Mehidy then removed King shortly after Hridoy dropped the opener on 56. King departed for a well-constructed 61, which included 11 boundaries.

Hodge quickly found his rhythm, racing to 30 through a series of boundaries before the lunch interval.

Wickham came out aggressively after the break, launching a straight six before striking two boundaries in a single Mehidy over. The pair continued to attack the Bangladesh bowlers and guided West Indies past the 200-run mark.

Hodge also reached the significant milestone of 1,000 Test runs in his 19th appearance in the format.

Wickham began the final session with another maximum, this time against Taijul, before Hodge brought up his century in the left-arm spinner's following over.

Frustration began to creep into the Bangladesh camp as the hosts struggled to break the partnership, with fielding lapses resulting in four overthrows and an additional boundary through byes.

Taijul eventually ended the 165-run stand, dismissing Wickham for an impressive 78 after taking a return catch. However, Hodge continued to dominate, punishing anything short or overpitched.

Shanto endured a difficult day in the field, suffering two separate blows. He initially injured his knee while chasing the ball towards the fine-leg boundary before taking a hit to his fingers while attempting to stop a miscued shot from Hodge.

The West Indies batter, meanwhile, continued his remarkable innings, surpassing his previous highest Test score with a beautifully timed cut against Mahmud. He followed it up with another boundary in the same over through an under-edge.

Hodge remained unbeaten on 140 at stumps, having guided the West Indies into a commanding position. With a substantial 315-run lead and seven second-innings wickets remaining, the visitors will look to press home their advantage on the final day.