Pakistan fight back to beat Sri Lanka 3-1 in AFC U17 qualifiers

Pakistan footballers Muhammad Moosa and Hazrat Abbas celebrate during their Group D match against Sri Lanka in the AFC Under-17 Championship 2027 qualifiers at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on November 8, 2026. — AFC

VIENTIANE: Pakistan produced a stunning second-half comeback to secure a 3-1 victory over Sri Lanka in their Group D opener of the AFC Under-17 Championship 2027 qualifiers at the New Laos National Stadium on Sunday.

Despite dominating the early proceedings, Pakistan fell behind when Sri Lanka capitalised on a counter-attack, with Ndarsha Denuvan finding the back of the net.

However, Muhammad Hammad's spectacular acrobatic effort restored parity before second-half substitute Muhammad Moosa and Hazrat Abbas scored to complete Pakistan's comeback victory.

Pakistan started brightly and created several opportunities in the opening exchanges, with Abbas testing Sri Lankan goalkeeper Imadh Mohamed Shareeq.

Abbas subsequently found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but saw his attempted chip thwarted by Shareeq.

The Green Shirts continued to dictate proceedings, with captain Abdul Samad forcing another fine save from Shareeq with a well-directed header.

Muhammad Rafay then blazed an effort over the crossbar before a defensive lapse allowed Denuvan to break through and put Sri Lanka ahead against the run of play.

Undeterred by the setback, Pakistan continued to push forward, with Rafay testing Shareeq again. However, Sri Lanka managed to preserve their slender advantage until half-time.

Mohammad Habib's side resumed the second half with the same attacking intent and eventually drew level in the 56th minute following a sustained spell of pressure.

Moosa, introduced at half-time, forced a superb one-handed save from Shareeq. The resulting attacking pressure led to a succession of corners, from which Hammad produced a moment of brilliance.

After Sri Lanka failed to clear their lines, Hammad connected with an acrobatic scissors kick to send the ball into the net and restore parity.

Buoyed by the equaliser, Pakistan continued their attacking approach and took the lead when Moosa made a purposeful run down the right before finishing clinically.

Abbas then extended Pakistan's advantage to 3-1, displaying excellent movement to meet a cross from the left and head home.

Pakistan found the net again late in the contest, but Moosa's effort was ruled out for offside.

Nevertheless, the victory handed Pakistan an encouraging start to their qualifying campaign, with Habib's side now set to face Iran in their next Group D fixture, carrying considerable momentum into the encounter.