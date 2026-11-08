Stephen Curry's 41 points power Golden State Warriors to seventh straight NBA win

Golden State Warriors coach Bruce Fraser (left) and guard Stephen Curry wave to the crowd following an overtime victory over the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Nov 7, 2026. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry scored 41 points, including 17 in the final seven minutes, as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic 126-119 in overtime here at Chase Center on Saturday to extend their winning streak to seven games.

The 37-year-old produced his second 40-point performance of the season's opening month and the 77th of his 18-year NBA career.

He also set a new league record by registering his 16th 40-point game since turning 35, moving ahead of LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Curry expressed pride in maintaining his high level of performance despite injuries, crediting his hard work and longevity for his continued success.

"It makes me super proud of the work that's gone in, especially with some injuries and all that," Curry said.

"But just the idea I could still get to a certain level you kind of feed off of that. Especially when it's in a winning fashion like tonight, where we needed all of them. I appreciate the longevity."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr described Curry's continued excellence as "remarkable", crediting his work ethic, physical condition and commitment to fitness.

The Warriors faced a stern challenge after allowing Orlando to overturn a 16-point first-half deficit and take a six-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Curry responded with 12 points in the final 2:21 of regulation, including two long-range three-pointers and a difficult runner with 25 seconds remaining to put Golden State ahead by two.

The Warriors have now won seven consecutive games after opening the campaign with three defeats, becoming only the second NBA team to achieve the feat.